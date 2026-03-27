MAYDAY From Cora Bissett & Hannah Lavery Set For National Theatre Of Scotland At Central Hall

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A National Theatre of Scotland production, MAYDAY will be presented on Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at Central Hall in Edinburgh. Curated and directed by Cora Bissett and Hannah Lavery, the one-night event will bring together artists from theatre, music, poetry, comedy, and dance for a multi-form performance responding to contemporary social and political conditions.

Conceived as a rapid-response project, the event will feature newly created work, collaborations, and performances from artists across Scotland. The program will incorporate live music, spoken word, theatrical pieces, and movement-based performance, alongside visuals by Lucas Chi-Peng Kao.

Performers and Program

The lineup will include comedy from Sanjeev Kohli and Tia Rey; music performances by Declan Welsh, Soapbox, Kitti, and Djana Gabrielle; and contributions from the Loud and Proud Choir. Poetry will be presented by Shasta Hanif Ali, William Letford, and Michael Mullen.

The evening will also feature theatrical and dance performances, including an artistic response to Talat Yaqoob’s International Women’s Day speech led by Janice Parker, and performances by Apphia Campbell, Reuben Joseph, Hannah Lavery, Uma Nada-Rajah, Sara Shaarawi, and Dawn Sievewright.

Additional collaborations will include a work featuring Kathryn Joseph with dancer Kassichana Okene-Jameson, with choreography by Joan Clevillé, developed in collaboration with Scottish Dance Theatre.

Event Details

Mayday will take place at Central Hall, 2 West Tollcross, Edinburgh, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The performance runs approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes, including an interval. Tickets are available on a Pay What You Can basis.