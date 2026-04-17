Listen: West End Star Sydnie Christmas Drops Original Single ‘Run'

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Singer, songwriter, and star of the West End, Sydnie Christmas has shared her new single ‘Run’ through Westway Music. The song is written by Christmas alongside Gabrielle Aplin and Ash Howes (who also produced the track). It marks her first release as a songwriter. Listen to it below.

"I'm very proud to be releasing my first co-written song, Run. Writing is such a hard process and it’s very hard not to think about trying to write a hit, when there’s no easy recipe for that," says Christmas. "Actually, what you need to do is just write from the heart and be honest and that’s what I’ve been doing writing for my new album. I’ve been writing songs since I was 11 and writing this album is a journey I've longed to be on since then. It’s become clear to me that you need to write the songs YOU want to write, telling the stories YOU want to tell."

‘Run’ is the first track released from Christmas's second album, to be released on September 18th this year. More details are forthcoming, but signed pre-orders of the physical album are available now here.

Sydnie Christmas first captured the nation’s attention through her performances and victory on the 2024 series of Britain’s Got Talent. She went on to release her debut album ‘My Way’, which topped the iTunes chart in both the UK and US, followed by a sold-out UK tour including a night at the Adelphi Theatre, which was recorded for US television network PBS.

She also performed for the King and Queen at the Royal Albert Hall, had her debut US show at the Hollywood Bowl, and performed at Grammy Award Winner David Foster’s birthday celebration event, which led to two further sold-out headline shows in New York. She released the single ‘Starlight Express’ after catching the attention of Andrew Lloyd Webber and she made her West End acting debut playing Cruella De Vil in the London run of 101 Dalmatians.