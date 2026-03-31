Laura Benanti, Georgina Castle & Jess Robinson Lead Underbelly Boulevard Soho Summer Season

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Underbelly Boulevard Soho has announced its Summer 2026 season, featuring a mix of cabaret, comedy, magic, and theatre. The lineup includes returning productions and transfers from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, alongside new residencies and solo performances.

The season is led by the return of Laura Benanti’s NOBODY CARES, alongside appearances by Georgina Castle, Jess Robinson, and magician James Phelan. Programming spans late May through early August.

MAY 2026

GEORGINA CASTLE: CALL TO STAGE LIVE RESIDENCY

29 May 2026

West End performer Georgina Castle headlines the venue’s first Call To Stage Live Residency, featuring live music and audience Q&A in an intimate setting curated by Amber Davies.

JUNE 2026

SHANTIFY: THE NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2–14 June 2026

A musical comedy featuring a group of performers transforming popular songs into sea shanties as they prepare for a major performance.

JAMES PHELAN: SHOWMAN

16–28 June 2026

Magician James Phelan presents an evening of illusion and mentalism, featuring new material alongside his previously acclaimed routines.

JULY 2026

JESS ROBINSON: ELTON REIMAGINED

1–5 July 2026

Impressionist Jess Robinson reinterprets Elton John’s songs through the voices of well-known female artists in a performance blending comedy and music.

LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES

14–26 July 2026

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti returns with a solo show combining storytelling and original songs reflecting on career, identity, and personal experiences.

FRISKY’S REMIX ROULETTE

28–30 July 2026

A genre-blending music show in which performer Frisky and her band reinterpret songs across styles, with audience input shaping the performance.

THE GHOST OF WHITE HART LANE

31 July 2026

A one-person play by Martin Murphy exploring the life of footballer John White and the impact of his death on his family.

AUGUST 2026

THE GHOST OF WHITE HART LANE

1–2 August 2026

Continuation of the limited run, examining themes of grief, legacy, and personal history through storytelling.

Ticketing Information

All performances take place at Underbelly Boulevard Soho. Tickets are on sale now and available through the venue.