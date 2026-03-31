Laura Benanti, Georgina Castle & Jess Robinson Lead Underbelly Boulevard Soho Summer Season
Also featuring James Phelan, Frisky, and Martin Murphy in a lineup of cabaret, comedy, and theatre.
Underbelly Boulevard Soho has announced its Summer 2026 season, featuring a mix of cabaret, comedy, magic, and theatre. The lineup includes returning productions and transfers from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, alongside new residencies and solo performances.
The season is led by the return of Laura Benanti’s NOBODY CARES, alongside appearances by Georgina Castle, Jess Robinson, and magician James Phelan. Programming spans late May through early August.
MAY 2026
GEORGINA CASTLE: CALL TO STAGE LIVE RESIDENCY
29 May 2026
West End performer Georgina Castle headlines the venue’s first Call To Stage Live Residency, featuring live music and audience Q&A in an intimate setting curated by Amber Davies.
JUNE 2026
SHANTIFY: THE NAUTICAL MUSICAL
2–14 June 2026
A musical comedy featuring a group of performers transforming popular songs into sea shanties as they prepare for a major performance.
JAMES PHELAN: SHOWMAN
16–28 June 2026
Magician James Phelan presents an evening of illusion and mentalism, featuring new material alongside his previously acclaimed routines.
JULY 2026
JESS ROBINSON: ELTON REIMAGINED
1–5 July 2026
Impressionist Jess Robinson reinterprets Elton John’s songs through the voices of well-known female artists in a performance blending comedy and music.
LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES
14–26 July 2026
Tony Award winner Laura Benanti returns with a solo show combining storytelling and original songs reflecting on career, identity, and personal experiences.
FRISKY’S REMIX ROULETTE
28–30 July 2026
A genre-blending music show in which performer Frisky and her band reinterpret songs across styles, with audience input shaping the performance.
THE GHOST OF WHITE HART LANE
31 July 2026
A one-person play by Martin Murphy exploring the life of footballer John White and the impact of his death on his family.
AUGUST 2026
THE GHOST OF WHITE HART LANE
1–2 August 2026
Continuation of the limited run, examining themes of grief, legacy, and personal history through storytelling.
Ticketing Information
All performances take place at Underbelly Boulevard Soho. Tickets are on sale now and available through the venue.
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