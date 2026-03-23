LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert Will Return to the London Palladium

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The concert production of Love Never Dies directed by Shaun Kerrison, will return, playing at the London Palladium on 16 & 17 October 2026.

As announced at his sold-out concert, Jamie Muscato will play Phantom with Celinde Schoenmaker making her return as Christine. The concert forms part of the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of Phantom of the Opera.

Tickets go on sale 27 March.

About Love Never Dies

Love Never Dies - Phantom of the Opera’s spectacular sequel - returns to the story 10 years after the Phantom’s disappearance from the Paris Opera House. Escaped to a new life in New York, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is Christine Daaé - the young soprano whose sensational talent enchanted the Phantom and saw him fall deeply and dangerously in love.

In a final bid to win her back, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave to America to perform one final time. As old wounds are reopened and forgotten memories unlocked, the Phantom sets out to prove that, indeed, Love Never Dies.

This concert production comes as Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera celebrates its 40th year in London’s West End, marking four extraordinary decades at His Majesty’s Theatre. Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the world’s most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, the global phenomenon has played to over 160 million people in 217 cities, 58 territories and 23 languages.

Jamie Muscato’s theatre credits include Dexter in One Day (Royal Lyceum Edinburgh), Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby (London Coliseum), Anatole in Natasha Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 (The Donmar Warehouse - Olivier Award nominee for Best Actor in a Musical), Christian in Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly Theatre), Guy in Once (London Palladium), Enjolras in Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Sondheim Theatre), Tony in West Side Story (Leicester Curve), JD in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket, The Other Palace - 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards nominee for Best Actor in a Musical), Story Edward in Big Fish (The Other Palace), Ben in Lazarus (Kings Cross Theatre), George Jacob Holyoake in A Subject of Scandal and Concern (Finborough Theatre), Jake in Stay Awake Jake (The Vaults), Joe in Bend it Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre), Anthony in Sweeney Todd (Welsh National Opera), Nathan in House of Mirrors and Hearts (Arcola Theatre), Eddie in Dogfight (National Theatre), Rock of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre), Love Story (Duchess Theatre), Jean Prouvaire in Les Misérables (25th Anniversary tour), Spring Awakening (Novello, Lyric Hammersmith). His TV and film credits include What We Wished We Could Be (Slick Films), Chemistry of Death (Paramount+), The Undeclared War (Channel 4, Peacock), Pistol (FX Network), The Colour of Spring (Winterlight Productions), The Trial of Christine Keeler (BBC), The Nun (New Line Cinema, Warner Bros), Cilla (ITV), Les Misérables (Working Title Films).

Celinde Schoenmaker’s theatre credits include playing the original Sarah Brown in Nick Hytner's Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre. Other West End roles include Fantine in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre and Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre. She has also starred in Barnum at the Menier Chocolate Factory, The Light in the Piazza for LA Opera and Southbank Centre, Marry Me a Little for The Barn Theatre, Lovestory in The Netherlands and Jesus Christ Superstar In Concert at Theatre Orb, Tokyo. Film credits include Renate Blauel in Rocketman, Hong Kong Lovestory, Matriarch and The Modelizer. TV credits include: Crookhaven (BBC), Truth & Conviction (Angel Studios), Our House (Red Planet Pictures) and Red Light (Man Up Film).