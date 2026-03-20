LIZZY SUNSHINE To Play Drayton Arms Theatre Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Return

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Liz Coin will bring her solo show LIZZY SUNSHINE to London’s Drayton Arms Theatre for a limited run from May 19–23, 2026, following a U.S. tour and previous engagements in New York and Edinburgh.

The one-hour comedy centers on Lizzy Sunshine, who must present a motivational performance alone when her stage partner fails to arrive. The show incorporates audience participation as Lizzy attempts to keep the performance going, blending character comedy with elements of improvisation and clowning.

Coin previously debuted a work-in-progress version of the piece at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it received multiple five-star reviews and sold-out performances. She has since performed the show at SoHo Playhouse in New York and on tour in the United States.

Following the London engagement, LIZZY SUNSHINE will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it will run August 5–31, 2026 at Gilded Balloon, Patter House.

Coin is a New York-based comedian, actor, and writer whose credits include appearances on NBC, Prime Video, and Tubi, as well as live performances with The Second City, UCB, and Broadway’s Next Hit Musical.

Ticketing Information

LIZZY SUNSHINE will run May 19–23, 2026 at the Drayton Arms Theatre in London. Tickets are available at draytonarmstheatre.co.uk. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe engagement will run August 5–31, 2026 at Gilded Balloon, with tickets available via edfringe.com and venue box offices.