Jason Donovan Joins the Cast of Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Lowry, Salford

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Jason Donovan will star in Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL as Coach Bolton. He joins the previously announced Tobias Turley, Leonor Correia, Caitlin Tipping and Luke Bayer as Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay and Ryan respectively.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic movie, Lowry, Salford, will open the first UK non-replica production on 22 August 2026, and will now run until Saturday 19 September 2026. Tickets on sale now.

The Lyric Theatre at Lowry will transform into an immersive basketball court, with on-stage seating and an extended stage, bringing audiences into the world of East High. Featuring classic songs such as: Breaking Free, We're All In This Together, Get'cha Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and many more.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL has a book by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle and will be co-directed by Hope Mill founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton.

Further casting to be announced.

About Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan came into our lives in the late 80s as Scott Robinson in the hit Australian series, Neighbours. Throughout the 80s and early 90s he had several chart hits, and his album Ten Good Reasons was the best-selling UK album of 1989. His hits included ‘Especially For You' (with Kylie Minogue) and ‘Any Dream Will Do'. Jason's record-breaking run in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the early 90s preceded his performance as Frank N Furter in the 25th Anniversary Production of The Rocky Horror Show, then Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, The King's Speech, Million Dollar Quartet and Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds. In 2019 and 2021, Jason spent the summer months at the London Palladium as Pharoah in Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat followed by a nationwide UK tour. Over the summers of 2022 and 2023 he completed two consecutive runs as the Teen Angel in Grease in the West End. In the spring of 2022, Jason performed “Any Dream Will Do” outside the gates of Buckingham Palace as part of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Earlier that year, along with Kylie Minogue, he rejoined the cast of Neighbours one final time as Scott Robinson. In 2024, Jason donned his fishnets and heels to reprise his role as Frank N Furter for UK Tour of the Rocky Horror Picture Show in the UK. As of February 2025, Jason also simultaneously embarked on his solo music tour the DOIN' FINE tour across the UK and Ireland. Following its remarkable success, he returned to stages nationwide in 2026 with DOIN' FINE ENCORE.

On joining the production Jason said “High school musical was such a massive part of my kids early childhood. As a parent and as a musical fan the film was family entertainment at its best. Magical! Loved it. Popular culture has a cycle and I'm delighted to be joining this new reimagined High School Musical theatrical experience 20 years on from when I first discovered the film. Looking forward to seeing all in Salford.”

Based on the hit Disney Channel Original movie, that inspired a generation, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL had its world premiere production at Stagedoor Manor Summer Theatre Camp in 2006. It then went to The Theatre of Stars in Atlanta, Georgia for its first professional staging before Disney Theatrical Group staged a national tour in 2007. The musical has enjoyed significant success in regional theatres around the world and had its London premiere at the Hammersmith Apollo Theatre in January 2008.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL will be co-directed by Joseph Houston & William Whelton with choreography by Aaron Renfree, set design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Matt Peploe, video design by George Reeve, lighting design by Rory Beaton, costume design by Sophia Pardon, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, musical direction by Audra Cramer, casting by Pearson Casting and production management by Ammonite Studios. General management by Chris Harper Productions.