Harry Styles Unveils First Wave of Lineup for Meltdown Festival Curation

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A slew of diverse artists have been revealed as those performing at Harry Styles’ Meltdown, taking place 11–21 June 2026 as part of its 75th anniversary year. Curated by Styles, the music festival spans the Southbank Centre’s multi-venue site.

As part of his curation, Harry Styles will also perform a headline show at the Royal Festival Hall on 16 June 2026, with full details to be announced soon.

Meltdown opens on Thursday 11 June with a Royal Festival Hall gig from Warpaint (their only show in 2026). The opening weekend sees Stephen Fretwell perform on Friday 12 June in the Purcell Room and later that evening, Ninajirachi takes over the Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer. Shabaka Hutchings and special guests will present a one-off collaborative performance in the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

On Saturday 13 June, Erika de Casier performs, followed by a set by Foushée that evening in the Queen Elizabeth Hall. On Sunday 14 June, Kamasi Washington presents two performances at the Royal Festival Hall – Jazz Legends Reimagined and Fearless Movement Live. In the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Nilüfer Yanya delivers a set.

On Tuesday 16 June, Getdown Services bring their raw, high-energy live show to the Purcell Room, while Styles himself performs at the Royal Festival Hall. Details for Harry’s headline gig are to be announced soon. On Wednesday 17 June, Mulatu Astatke takes to the Royal Festival Hall, bringing his pioneering Ethio-jazz sound to the festival – a richly textured blend of jazz, funk and traditional Ethiopian music, led by one of the genre’s defining figures

On Thursday 18 June, Beverly Glenn-Copeland performs at the Royal Festival Hall and bar italia brings a genre-blurring sound to the Queen Elizabeth Hall, while on Friday 19 June, Orlando Weeks takes to the venue for his only solo live show of 2026. At the Royal Festival Hall, the Devonté Hynes Ensemble – featuring Devonté Hynes, Adam Tendler, Cæcilie Trier and Tariq Al-Sabir – presents a performance.

The final weekend kicks off on Saturday 20 June with Yussef Dayes at the Royal Festival Hall and Jon Hopkins joined by Maddie Ashman and Leo Abrahams for special improvised performances in the Queen Elizabeth Hall. That evening, James Murphy takes over the Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer for a late-night set.

Alongside the line-up of gigs, a free programme of participatory events unfolds across the site, inviting audiences of all ages to gather, engage and explore. It will feature a mix of appearances from Styles’ favourite artists beyond music, outdoor performances, as well as family-friendly activity, including hands-on workshops.

Commenting on his curation of the festival’s line-up, Harry Styles said: “Music is my life, every artist involved in this year’s Meltdown festival means so much to me, both as a fan, and a musician. It’s a true honour to host legends who have paved the way for the generations that follow them, as well as new acts that have inspired me to push my creative boundaries. There are some incredibly unique, one-of-a-kind performances planned and the Southbank Centre is such a special place to experience live music. I hope attendees and performers have an unforgettable time this year at Meltdown. I can’t wait!”

Established in 1993, Meltdown invites an artist each year to curate a programme that captures the creative energy of its moment and the interests of the curator. Harry Styles will be Meltdown’s 31st curator. Past curators include Little Simz (2025), Chaka Khan (2024), Grace Jones, David Byrne, Yoko Ono, Nile Rodgers, M.I.A., David Bowie and Patti Smith.

Harry Styles’ Meltdown takes place 11 – 21 June 2026. Tickets go on sale to Southbank Centre Members on Thu 9 April and for general sale on Fri 10 April. Further line-up details, including on-sale details for Harry Styles’ own headline gig in the Royal Festival Hall, will be announced soon. More details are available here.

Photo Credit: Laura Jane Coulson