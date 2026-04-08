HOT MESS Will Return to London's The Other Palace

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The multi-award-winning new musical Hot Mess will return to London this summer for a strictly limited season at The Other Palace, running from Saturday 13 June to Sunday 6 September 2026, with a national press night on Tuesday 23 June 2026.

Following its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 and subsequent London transfer to Southwark Playhouse last September, the show has quickly become one of the most exciting new British musicals, winning a Fringe First Award, the Popcorn Writing Award and Musical Theatre Review's Best Musical Award, alongside widespread critical acclaim.

Created by the award-winning duo behind 42 Balloons, Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote, Hot Mess is a high-energy original romcom that reimagines the climate crisis as a turbulent love story between Earth and Humanity.

After a billion years of bad dates, Earth has finally found the one… Humanity. Sparks fly. Seeds are sown. Ground is broken. But what begins as a passionate love affair between the universe's most iconic couple quickly descends into a hot mess.

An original pop musical about love, hope, and the ultimate break up.

Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote said: “We are over the moon that Hot Mess will be coming to The Other Palace this summer! We've been hard at work developing and expanding the show since its run at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, and we can't wait to share the story of Earth and Humanity's messy romance with audiences again very soon!”

The producers said: “We are immensely proud to be bringing Hot Mess to London for a 12-week season this summer and giving audiences another chance to experience Jack and Ellie's sharp, fresh and unapologetically funny writing. We can't wait to share further details of the production, to build on the success of the premiere and original cast album and lift the roof off The Other Palace this summer.”

Full casting and creative team to be announced soon.

Hot Mess is produced by Vicky Graham Productions, Birmingham Hippodrome, and Aria Entertainment, with Global Creative and TRW Production, and RJG Productions as General Managers.