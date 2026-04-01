Full Cast Set For UNDER THE SHADOW at The Almeida Theatre

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The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast for Under the Shadow. Joining the previously announced Leila Farzad are Nadia Albina, Bijan Daneshmand, Souad Faress, Mona Goodwin, Nicholas Karimi and Rachid Sabitri, with the children played by Jago Agrawal, Esma Akar, Rohan Berry, Atlanta Chaniac Golding, Adi Gimziunas and Erin Jemmotte.

Nadia Latif (Fairview; Marys Seacole) directs the world premiere of Carmen Nasr’s (The Maladies; The Climbers) eerie adaptation of Babak Anvari’s BAFTA-winning horror film. The production opens on Tuesday 9 June with previews from Tuesday 2 June, and runs until Saturday 4 July.

About Under the Shadow

They travel on the wind, just like that missile, and they only land once they find someone to possess.

When Shideh’s husband is conscripted to serve on the frontline, she is left alone with her young daughter as Tehran is bombed. The missile strikes bring terror and destruction and something more ancient and malevolent carried on the wind.

Nadia Latif (Fairview; Marys Seacole) directs Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie; Kaos) in Carmen Nasr’s (The Maladies; The Climbers) eerie adaptation of Babak Anvari’s BAFTA-winning horror film. Set amid the 1980s Iran-Iraq War, Under the Shadow explores the boundary between the rational and the irrational, and the question of whether to leave or stay.