Full Cast Set For CATEGORY IS: MACBETH at The Emerald Theatre

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The full cast has been announced for CATEGORY IS: MACBETH, an all-drag hard-hitting, fierce, and gritty take on Shakespeare's Macbeth. Performances will run at the Emerald Theatre from 24 April until 28 May 2026. The show is directed by TuckShop's Creative Director Chris Clegg.

Completing the cast are Angelboy (Much Ado About Nothing, Arches Lane Theatre; Up All Night, York Theatre; ZMORA, Black Elk Productions) as Malcolm and Shar Cooterie (Drag Idol UK 2024 Winner; Nice to Meat You, Colchester Fringe Festival) as Ross.

They join the previously announced Ginger Johnson (Drag Race UK Season 5 and 2025 Celebrity MasterChef winner) as Macbeth, Kyran Thrax (Drag Race UK Season 6 winner) as Lady Macbeth, Yshee Black (JOY, Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan, Late Night Lycett), Cyro (Moonin 80: Everybody is Welcome, Southbank Centre) and Daniel Jacobs (Vinegar Strokes) (The Importance of Being Earnest, Rose Theatre; Death Drop, West End & UK Tour) as The Three Witches, Anna Phylactic (Dragula Season 5, Tubi; Coronation Street, ITV; Peter Pan, West End) as Banquo, Richard Energy (Antifa Cabaret: Slut it Down, Wellstot) as King Duncan and Victoria Scone (Alice in Wonderland; UK Tour, Death Drop: Back In The Habit, Sleeping Beauty, West End) as Macduff.

In the shadows of Soho's backrooms and battered gay bars, ambition stalks the dancefloor.

CATEGORY IS: MACBETH reimagines one of Shakespeare's bloodiest tragedies in a city where being gay is an act of rebellion and drag is a form of survival. Starring a cast of ferocious drag performers, this is an all-new Macbeth born under strobe lights and police sirens, where prophecy comes whispered over eyeliner mirrors and power is seized in heels sharp enough to kill.

In a world where masculinity is policed, queerness is criminalised... the price of visibility is everything. Riots rage outside. Inside, the music of 80's Britain - Depeche Mode, Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys - pulses through the night. Paranoia spirals, loyalty fractures, and desire curdles into violence. Wigs slip. Crowns are stolen, and blood is impossible to wash out under club lighting.

Dark, defiant, and drenched in 80s synth, CATEGORY IS: MACBETH is a fabulous tragedy about power, persecution, and what it means to survive.