Fuel Theatre Reveals New Board Chair and Staff Promotions

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Artistic Director & CEO, Kate McGrath, who was recently awarded an OBE for her services to the arts, has announced a series of changes to Fuel's Board of Trustees and staff team.

After 14 years as Chair and subsequently Co-Chair, Sean Egan will be stepping down from the Board. He will be replaced by Lilli Geissendorfer in the role of Chair and Shail Thaker in the new role of Vice Chair. Kate and the whole team at Fuel would like to thank Sean for his extraordinary contribution over the last 14 years to the company, from navigating the complexities and challenges of the pandemic to overseeing significant growth and change in Fuel's artistic programme and business model. In recognition of this very significant contribution, Fuel will be recognising Sean formally going forwards in the honorary position of Founding Chair. Lilli Geissendorfer, who has been Co-Chair with Sean since December 2023, will now assume the role of Chair and will work alongside Shail Thaker who steps up from Trustee to Vice Chair. Later in the year, Joe Hallgarten will step down as a Trustee after 13 years in post. Professor Emma Smith will also join the Board as a new Trustee.

In the staff team, Luke Holbrook has been promoted from Senior Producer to Head of Programme and Marina Sacco has also stepped up from Senior Engagement Producer to Head of Audience Development. Caroline Jones joins the team as Executive Director (maternity cover) and Jemima Unsworth will become the new Senior Development Manager.

Kate McGrath said: “It's hard to find the words to thank Sean for his contribution to Fuel, but I can say with absolute certainty that we would not be the company we are today without the time, expertise and wisdom he has given us all, so generously, over many years. I have personally benefited enormously from his counsel and support. It has been a privilege as CEO to work with Sean as Chair of our Board. I must also thank Joe Hallgarten for his 13 years of service to the Board - he has been a hugely valued critical friend and advocate for Fuel, bringing a wealth of expertise and experience. I am thrilled that Lilli and Shail have agreed to step into the roles of Chair and Vice Chair, and that Emma Smith will be joining as a Trustee. I offer my congratulations to Luke and Marina who richly deserve their promotions and I extend a very warm welcome to both Caroline and Jemima as they join the team. I am looking forward to working with them all in the coming months and years.”

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