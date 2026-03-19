Emerging Artists Invited to Apply for the Roundhouse Resident Artist Programme

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The Roundhouse has opened applications for one of the most exciting incubators for emerging creatives in the UK, which has launched the careers of artists such as BAFTA-winning writer and Comedian, Jack Rooke.

The Roundhouse Resident Artist programme, supported by Chilly’s, is a year-long professional development programme for emerging musicians and theatremakers aged 18-25.

The programme supports artists building towards successful, sustainable careers in the creative industries through bespoke creative mentoring, access to industry professionals and state-of-the-art studio space. The programme also offers professional performance opportunities, including as part of Roundhouse Three Sixty Festival alongside world-class artists.

Previous Resident Artists have gone on to achieve significant success across the creative industries, with recent examples including BINA., who won the One to Watch Award at the 2025 AIM Awards and supported Little Simz’ on her European tour. Marla Kether has gone on to perform at Glastonbury, Latitude Festival, and supported Loyle Carner on his US tour. Jack Rooke, BAFTA-winning writer, comedian and creator of Channel 4’s Big Boys, was also a Roundhouse Resident Artist.

Applications for the Roundhouse Resident Artist programme come as the Roundhouse announces the summer term of its vital youth programme, which engages with over 10,000 young people each year.

Young people can apply to be one of the venue’s paid Youth Ambassadors, or join the award-winning Transmission Roundhouse podcast academy. DJing, film production, circus skills, video game production, animation and poetry are among the other programmes coming to the Roundhouse this summer. Browse the full programme here: https://www.roundhouse.org.uk/seasons/summer-term-su26/

United by a shared commitment to sustainability and youth empowerment, the Roundhouse Resident Artist programme is supported by Chilly’s, the UK-based brand known for its iconic reusable water bottles, cups and more. This collaboration underscores both organisations' dedication to fostering a lasting future while empowering the next generation of creative talent.

