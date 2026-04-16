Elaine Paige to Release New Album MISCELLANEOUS PAIGE in July

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Elaine Paige, who was recently honored with the ‘Special Award’ at this year’s Olivier Awards along with a congratulatory message from HM Queen Camilla, will release a new album on Westway Music on 17th July 2026. Entitled Miscellaneous Paige, the album brings together a hand-picked selection of songs - a personal time capsule featuring reimagined tracks with fresh arrangements that preserve the emotional truth of the originals, along with a few surprises.

Elaine said “It’s a collection of songs gathered over the years - a nostalgic reflection with the passage of time as its central thread. Some are old companions by writers from my youth including Jim Webb, Harry Nilsson, the Beatles, Bacharach & David and The Bee Gees, they taught me everything - joy, heartbreak and the importance of rewinding a cassette with a pencil. Others are newer discoveries which simply resonate with me. Their story telling and meaningful lyrics evoke the same emotions for me, all these years later, I hope the same can be said for you.”



Track listing includes: Remember / Goin’ Back by Nilsson / Carole King & Gerry Goffin, August Winds by Sting, A Real Emotional Girl by Randy Newman, Count On Me by Bruno Mars, In My Life by The Beatles, Older by Ben Platt, Only a Lifetime by Finneas, Saltwater by Julian Lennon, If These Walls Could Speak by Jimmy Webb, Windows of the World / What the World Needs Now by Bacharach & David, Woodstock by Joni Mitchell, Immortality by Bee Gees. You can pre-order a signed copy of the new CD now here.



About Elaine Paige

Olivier Award winning actress Elaine Paige has made a unique and major contribution to the stage musical. She has starred in more smash hit West End & Broadway musicals than anyone else of her generation. Elaine has defined musicals, set standards and in 1995 she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for services to Musical Theatre. In 2025, she was further honoured in the Birthday Honours of King Charles III, being elevated to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in recognition of her services to music and to charity.

Elaine has starred in numerous television productions, performed worldwide in concert and recorded over 30 albums. She continues to present her weekly BBC Radio 2 programme, Elaine Paige On Sunday, which is now in its 22nd year and regularly attracts over 2 million listeners.

Elaine serves as Artistic Associate and Vice President of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, where she has established an Elaine Paige Scholarship which provides essential financial assistance and sustained support to exceptionally talented emerging performers. She has also entered into a formal partnership with BIMM University and created The Elaine Paige Future Talent Scholarship at Performers College Brighton, further extending her commitment to fostering excellence within the next generation of musical theatre artists.

Other charitable work includes President of The Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, Ambassador for both The Children’s Trust and The Royal Voluntary Service, Patron of Go Live Theatre and her own animal charity West End Woofs. Elaine also supports the Lupus Trust, Noah’s Ark, the Woodland Trust and Smile Train.

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