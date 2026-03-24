Cast Set For Matthew Bourne's THE CAR MAN on UK Tour

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Casting has been announced for Matthew Bourne's award-winning dance thriller THE CAR MAN which returns for a 2026 UK tour, opening at Curve, Leicester on 15 June 2026 before visiting a further 17 venues over 23 weeks, including a 5-week summer season at Sadler's Wells. The production will then play a newly announced weeklong run at Royal Theater Carré, Amsterdam.

The title role of the magnetic Luca, “The Car Man”, will be played by Will Bozier and Harrison Dowzell, both former lead Swans in Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, alongside New Adventures' much-loved stars, Cordelia Braithwaite and Ashley Shaw as the alluring Lana. Rising stars, Leonardo McCorkindale and Harry Ondrak-Wright play the troubled misfit, Angelo, whilst Anna Maria de Freitas with Kurumi Kamayachi make their leading role debuts as Lana's devoted sister, Rita. Danny Reubens and the original “Car Man” himself, Alan Vincent will portray Lana's jealous husband, Dino.

Joining them as the other inhabitants of the USA town of “HARMONY” are Jack Frame, Serena McCall, Rae Miller, Jack Widdowson and Karishma Young, who all make their New Adventures debuts in the production, alongside returning New Adventures performers, Tanisha Addicott, Jamie Duncan-Campbell, Cameron Flynn, Rory Macleod, Callum Mann, Eleanor McGrath, Jarrod McWilliams, Eve Ngbokota, Nikolas Shikkis, Xavier Andriambolanoro-Sotiya and Lyra Treglown.

Matthew Bourne said, “As we announce a thrilling new 2026 cast for our dance thriller, THE CAR MAN, it's interesting to reflect on how iconic, unique and sought after the leading roles in this show have become since it was made in 2000. We are still the only company in the world to perform this production and yet the roles of Luca, Lana, Angelo, Rita and Dino have become as legendary as the show itself and a unique part of the UK dance landscape for several generations of young dancers. I'm proud that New Adventures never just “revives” a show; we re-invent, question and grow with each new cast which is why I'm so excited to revisit the small town of Harmony this summer and, much like Luca himself, shake things up a bit!”

THE CAR MAN was first seen in 2000, winning the Evening Standard Award for Musical Event of the Year and the Los Angeles Drama Critics Award for Best Choreography. It was last seen in a unique revival for The Royal Albert Hall's 150th Birthday in 2022. This expanded production received rave reviews and nightly standing ovations. However, this will be the first time THE CAR MAN has toured since 2015.

Loosely based on Bizet's ever-popular opera, THE CAR MAN has one of the most thrilling and instantly recognisable scores in New Adventures' repertoire. The familiar 19th century Spanish cigarette factory becomes a greasy 1950s garage-diner in the American Mid-West where the dreams and passions of a small-town are shattered by the arrival of a handsome and enigmatic stranger. Fuelled by heat and desire, the inhabitants are driven into an unstoppable spiral of greed, lust, betrayal and revenge.

Directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, THE CAR MAN has music by Terry Davies & Rodion Shchedrin's Carmen Suite (after Bizet's Carmen), with sound by Paul Groothuis, lighting by Chris Davey and design by Lez Brotherston.

Tour Dates

Monday 15 – Saturday 20 June 2026

Curve, Leicester

www.curveonline.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 June 2026

Lowry, Salford

thelowry.com

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 30 June – Saturday 4 July 2026

Hull New Theatre

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 7 – Saturday 11 July 2026

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 July 2026

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

theatreroyal.com

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 July 2026

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 28 July – Saturday 29 August 2026

Sadler’s Wells

www.sadlerswells.com

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 September 2026

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 September 2026

Newcastle Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Wednesday 16 – Saturday 19 September 2026

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 September 2026

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

trch.co.uk

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Tuesday 29 September – Saturday 3 October 2026

Norwich Theatre Royal

norwichtheatre.org

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Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026

Birmingham Hippodrome

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 October 2026

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

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Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 October 2026

King’s Theatre, Glasgow

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 November 2026

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

www.capitaltheatres.com

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Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 November 2026

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

marlowetheatre.com

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Wednesday 18 – Saturday 21 November 2026

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne

ON SALE NOW

Wednesday 25 – Sunday 29 November 2026

Royal Theater Carré, Amsterdam

carre.nl/en

ON SALE SOON