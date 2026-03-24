Cast And Creative Team Set For EL ALMA AL AIRE World Premiere In Madrid

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stage Entertainment has announced the cast and creative team for EL ALMA AL AIRE, a new musical featuring the songs of Alejandro Sanz. The production will have its world premiere at the Ocaso Coliseum on Madrid’s Gran Vía on October 1, 2026.

The musical, with a book by Álvaro Tato and direction by Jonathan Kent, is the first original musical produced by Stage Entertainment in Spain. The creative team also includes choreography by Lynne Page, musical supervision by Nick Skilbeck, set design by Tom Pye, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and lighting design by Hugh Vantone.

The story is set in a fishing village, where characters from different generations face choices that shape their futures.

The cast will include Pepe Null as Ale, Amanda Digón as She, Natan Cut as Bruno, Lydia Fairén as Sandy, Antonio MM as Fisherman, Inma “La Carbonera” as Levante, Miriam Madrid as Soul, Inés León as Loneliness, and Hugo Ruiz as Jamie.

“We have been searching for some time for that special opportunity to develop an original new musical in Spain,” said Tali Pelman, Group Creative Director of Stage Entertainment. “Alejandro Sanz's music is the soundtrack of several generations.”

Yolanda Pérez Abejón, General Director of Stage Entertainment Spain, added that the project marks the company’s first original musical production in the country following more than 25 years of presenting international titles.

Stage Entertainment produces musical theatre across Europe and operates a network of theatres presenting productions including The Lion King, Aladdin, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

EL ALMA AL AIRE will premiere October 1, 2026 at the Ocaso Coliseum on Gran Vía in Madrid. Additional details will be announced.