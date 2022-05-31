Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black British Theatre Awards Will Be Held In Association With The National Theatre

The event will take place on 16 October

May. 31, 2022  

Black British Theatre Awards Will Be Held In Association With The National Theatre

This year's Black British Theatre Awards are to be held at The National Theatre for the first time, according to The Stage. The 2022 event, which celebrates the black creatives and performers in UK theatre, will take place on October 16.

Previous ceremonies for the awards have taken place at Old Finsbury Town Hall and the Young Vic Theatre in London.

Three new categories have also been announced for the awards; best understudy/swing in a theatre production, outstanding performance in a play and outstanding performance in a musical.

Nominations, which can be made by members of the public, can be submitted from June 1 to August 1.



