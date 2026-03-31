ALIBI: DEAD AIR Returns To London With Immersive Murder Mystery Experience

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ALIBI: DEAD AIR will return to Theatre Deli in London for a four-week run, following its initial sold-out engagement. The immersive experience, created by Dean Rodgers and Tom Black, is scheduled to run from April 22 through May 16.

The production is inspired by the Jubensha format, a social deduction game originating in China that combines live performance with interactive mystery-solving. Audience members take on individual roles within the narrative, each assigned a character with their own backstory, motivations, and secrets tied to a central crime.

The story centers on the death of a true crime podcast host who had been investigating a serial killer. Participants are tasked with uncovering what happened by examining evidence, questioning other players, and navigating conflicting accounts. Each performance culminates in participants making accusations, with the outcome dependent on how effectively players uncover—or conceal—key information.

“Jubensha has quietly become one of the biggest entertainment formats in the world and almost nobody in the West has heard of it yet. We're adapting it and building a version of it that belongs in this city and for this audience,” said co-creator Dean Rodgers.

“Selling out the original run meant every night brought completely different groups of people to crowd around the wall of evidence and attack the mystery differently. There's a joy in seeing how they guard their own secrets while searching for everyone else's. By the end, they're trading tips and bits of evidence with others for information that might get them closer to the most important secret of all: the killer's identity,” added co-creator Tom Black.

The original run of ALIBI: DEAD AIR was named one of No Proscenium’s top experiences of 2025 and received an Audience Choice Award nomination. The returning engagement expands availability, allowing more audiences to participate in the interactive format.

Ticketing Information

Performances will take place at Theatre Deli, 107 Leadenhall Street, London. The experience runs approximately two hours, with tickets starting at £35.