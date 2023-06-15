Weston Theater Company Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN With Free Performances At Venues Across Vermont

Weston Theater Company announces its 2022 Young Company production: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, playing June 22 – July 9 playing at various venues throughout central and southern Vermont. This production is FREE, but ticket reservations must be made in advance.

Follow Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and other members of the Peanuts gang as they navigate the ups and downs of growing up. Full of memorable songs and iconic moments from the classic Peanuts comic strip, this charming show is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Weston Theater Company joined with partners across Vermont to bring this show to audiences in their towns, free of charge. Weston's presenting partners include Next Stage Arts Project, The Grafton Public Library, the Grafton Inn, The Mary L. Blood Memorial Library, the Albert Bridge School, Ascutney Outdoors, Brownsville Butcher and Pantry, The Springfield Town Library, Park-McCullough Historic Mansion, and the Shelburne Museum; with additional support from our media sponsor Vermont Public. Weston's Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert says, “We're so grateful to our partners in communities throughout the state for joining us to present this charming heartfelt production.”

This show would not have been possible without the financial contributions of Weston's season sponsors: the Vermont Country Store, Casella, and Wohler Realty Group - and production sponsor: Community Bank.

The cast includes members of Weston's Young Company, a summer-long residency program for college-aged performers. Frances Limoncelli, the show's director, says, “YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is a hilarious show that pokes fun at the challenges of childhood while celebrating its simple joys…Anyone who has ever been a child will love it.” Limoncelli is a seasoned Weston alum who spent much of her 20s performing on The Playhouse Stage - including as Lucy in Weston's 1992 production in the same play she now returns to direct.

Kali Ashurst joins Weston as the show's Production Stage Manager. Former Young Company member Tommy Bergeron (SHREK & HAIR) directs music. Jeremy Yaddaw (at Weston: PREGNANCY PACT, 42nd STREET, PETER & THE STARCATCHER, MAMMA MIA, FUN HOME, and ALWAYS PATSY CLINE) coordinates music, while Weston's own General Manager Rebecca Marzalek-Kelly choreographs. Yi-Hsuan (Ant) Ma brings the set of Charlie Brown from page to stage, and Elizabeth Wislar designs costumes for the Peanuts gang.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN will have performances at the Walker Farm Field in Weston June 22 - 25, July 4, and July 8 & 9 at 1:00 pm. The company will perform in North Bennington on June 27, Springfield on June 28, Shelburne on July 1, Brownsville on July 2, Putney on July 6, and Grafton on July 7. All performances will be outdoors and are BYOS – Bring-Your-Own-Seating. For more information and to reserve FREE tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2248584®id=95&articlelink=https%2F%2Fwestontheater.org%2Fyoure-a-good-man-charlie-brown?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Following YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, enjoy the music of Buddy Holly in BUDDY – THE Buddy Holly STORY, feel the breath of our country's living foundational document in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, reminisce on Hollywood's golden age in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, escape to the Appalachian mountains in THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL, and smile at the tale of an unlikely friendship in LET THERE BE LOVE. Subscriptions and tickets are available online at westontheater.org and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Prices range from $25 - $84.



Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enriches the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and makes significant to the American theater through training programs, lay development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at westontheater.org