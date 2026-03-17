Town Hall Theater Will Present ODE: An Immersive Sonic Experience in April

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Have you ever wanted to be part of the artistic process? The third installment of The Loop series at Town Hall Theater invites audiences to ODE: An Immersive Sonic Experience. This solo interdisciplinary vocal performance lies at the intersection of resonance, consciousness, soma, intuition, and human experience. A sonic dance centered in deeply felt non-material, the performance pulls the audience into the poetic frequencies of love, transformation, and gratitude. A cocktail hour in the Jean's Place Lounge begins at 4:30pm, and the immersive performance begins at 5:30pm.

Odeya Nini is a Los Angeles-based interdisciplinary vocalist, composer, vocal embodiment coach, and sound meditation practitioner. Her work has been performed in diverse venues from concert halls to galleries, tunnels, and caves and has been presented at U.S. venues including The LA Phil, Merkin Concert Hall, The Broad Museum, and MONA, as well as internationally in Australia, Mongolia, Madagascar, and Vietnam. She is a member of the three-time Grammy-nominated ensemble Wild Up. Odeya's solo album ODE was recognized by The New Yorker as a notable recording of 2022. She is the founder of Free The Voice and leads vocal sound meditations, workshops, and retreats exploring the transformative and healing qualities of embodying the voice.

Join in on Friday, April 24 at 4:30pm at Jean's Place Lounge and the Hare & the Dog Bar. Beginning at 5:30pm, the immersive performance will begin. Registration required and donations requested, though no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.