The Flynn Reimagined - New Brand Unveiled!

The Flynn has officially unveiled a totally new and exciting brand that welcomes change and embraces openness.

The new brand is designed to celebrate the theater's world-class experience and positive impact on our community while also reflecting a bold, modern, and aspirational outlook, in which the performing arts are accessible to all regardless of any and all barriers.

Over the past year, the Flynn has been working behind the scenes with its branding and design partner, Ruthless & Wellington (R+W), to reimagine a brand experience that reflects the future of the Flynn. R+W led a statewide research and discovery process that gathered perspectives from over 1,700 Vermonters. This wide-ranging survey reaffirmed the beloved and foundational status of the Flynn within the region's arts community. It also illuminated opportunities to simplify the way the Flynn is presented to the community-in both style and messaging- to be more accessible and inclusive.

What's evolving:

A new color palette and visual language that reflects the vibrancy, energy, and joy of live performance.

A new logo inspired by the iconic marquee that promotes openness and access, and reflects how the community already refers to the venue-as simply "the Flynn."

The names FlynnArts and FlynnTix are being phased out in favor of more straightforward language, such as "take a class at the Flynn" or "buy tickets at the Box Office."

A simplified website redesigned with visitors in mind. Now you can do everything in one place-buy tickets, sign up for a class, or discover a new artist at flynnvt.org.

A shared sense of purpose driven by our brand values-what matters most to us-providing a world-class experience and having a positive impact on our community.

An evolved brand that echoes our past while embracing a powerful position of strength for the future.

As the Flynn celebrates its 90th year as a cultural landmark in the Burlington community amidst civil unrest and a global pandemic, the organization is even more resolved in its belief in the transformative power of the arts to unify, inspire, and heal.

Ruthless & Wellington, a women-owned branding and design studio located in Burlington, Vermont, builds brands with purpose through a relentless pursuit of truth and beauty.

