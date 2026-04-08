Opera Company Of Middlebury Youth Opera To Present UNA GIORNATA

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Opera Company of Middlebury Youth Opera Company will present UNA GIORNATA on April 18 and 19, 2026, featuring 13 Vermont high school performers in an original adaptation of the classic 24 Italian Songs & Arias.

Written and directed by Sarah Cullins, the production reimagines the traditional vocal repertoire as a single, unified theatrical work inspired by Gianni Schicchi. Rather than presenting the pieces as standalone selections, the show frames each song as an hour in a single day in the life of the Donati family, set five years after the events of Puccini’s opera.

Cullins said the production aims to give dramatic context to a collection typically used for vocal study rather than performance. “Every singer who goes through classical training learns at least a few selections from this book,” she said, noting the opportunity to bring “more life to this standard repertoire.”

Music Director Mary Jane Austin added that the collection remains “the cornerstone of classical technique,” offering young performers a foundation in both vocal skill and expressive storytelling.

The production serves as the culmination of the Youth Opera Company’s spring semester program, with participants representing eight local schools across Vermont.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

PREVIEW EVENT

A Celebration of Italian Wine and Music

Friday, April 17, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Barre Social Club

$10 at the door (RSVP requested)

PRODUCTION PERFORMANCES

Saturday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, Middlebury

Sunday, April 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Montpelier Performing Arts Hub

Sunday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Faith United Methodist Church, South Burlington

Suggested donation: $20 for adults; free for audiences under 26. No advance tickets.

CAST

Uliana Alekhina, Bailey Antos-Ketcham, Jonathan Carpenter, Piper Donlon, Harley Everitt, Jacob Foster, Amelia Garland, Finn Henty, Adelynn Leonard, Eve Mengüç, Elsie Pawul, Helen Quayle, and Kennady Renninger.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Opera Company of Middlebury presents professional opera productions and supports emerging artists through its Youth Opera Company and Young Artist Program. Upcoming mainstage productions include La Traviata and Rappahannock County by Ricky Ian Gordon.