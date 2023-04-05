Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Middlebury Acting Company Presents SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

Small Mouth Sounds opens on Thursday, May 4 and plays through Sunday, May 7.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Middlebury Acting Company Presents SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

Middlebury Acting Company will present the Vermont Premiere of Small Mouth Sounds, a play by Bess Wohl.

At an upstate New York meditation retreat in the quiet of the woods, six strangers confront internal demons both profound and absurd, their vows of silence colliding with the human need to connect. Filled with awkward humor, this unique and compassionate new play asks how we address life's biggest questions when words fail us.

Wohl's play was inspired by her stay at a silent meditation retreat at the Omega Institute in upstate New York. Wohl explains, "Like that retreat, much of the action of the play happens without words. Because of that, I have provided extensive character descriptions to help the actors and director navigate the play and provide texture and depth to what they do. The audience will always be able to follow the main story lines but should also have a little bit of room to make - and revise - their own assumptions about who the characters are."

Says Director Melissa Lourie, "What playwright Bess Wohl manages to create is a gentle satire of the self-help industry, a very funny exploration of the absurdities we all unwittingly create and a deeply touching look at our human need to connect. And the audience has a wonderful puzzle to solve, a test of our emotional intelligence as we begin to understand each characters complicated story and the reasons for why they do what they do.

"This play is unlike any other I've directed. It offers the director a very wide latitude to create. I am working with some very talented designers to create a world of light, sound and images that allow us to shift rapidly between locations and to play with the idea of impermanence which underlays this beautiful show. I am also very excited about my stellar cast, which includes our own Vanessa Dunleavy, Andrew Cassel, Eric Reid. St. John, Andrew Ritter, Delanté Keys, Wendi Stein & Chris Caswell."

Small Mouth Sounds opens on Thursday, May 4 and plays through Sunday, May 7. Tickets can be purchased through the Town Hall Theater Box Office, at 802-382-9222 or online at Click Here.




H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson Awarded 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant Photo
H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson Awarded 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant
The Lincoln Center honored H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson with a 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant. Presented annually to up to five instrumentalists or ensembles, the prestigious award recognizes American musicians who have great potential for solo careers.
Town Hall Theater Presents The Making of a Community Within a Community Photo
Town Hall Theater Presents 'The Making of a Community Within a Community'
On Thursday, April 6 at 5:30pm, Town Hall Theater will be presenting the film Boom & Whoa – The Making of a Community Within a Community by The Yellow House Community.
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Announces Jaime Laredos Legacy Concert, May 6 Photo
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Announces Jaime Laredo's Legacy Concert, May 6
Jaime Laredo, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra's (VSO) Music Director for the past twenty years, returns to the Flynn in Burlington on May 6 2023, to conduct his farewell concert. Originally scheduled for 2020, this program features longtime friends of the VSO and Laredo, violin soloist Bella Hristova and composer David Ludwig, in an inspiring evening of music selected by Laredo to celebrate his tenure with the VSO.
New Perennials Project and Town Hall Theater Present YEMANJA: Wisdom from the African Hear Photo
New Perennials Project and Town Hall Theater Present YEMANJA: Wisdom from the African Heart of Brazil
On Tuesday, April 6 at 7pm, Town Hall Theater will be presenting the award winning film Yemanja: Wisdom from the African Heart of Brazil.

More Hot Stories For You


H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson Awarded 2023 Avery Fisher Career GrantH+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson Awarded 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant
March 29, 2023

The Lincoln Center honored H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson with a 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant. Presented annually to up to five instrumentalists or ensembles, the prestigious award recognizes American musicians who have great potential for solo careers.
Town Hall Theater Presents 'The Making of a Community Within a Community'Town Hall Theater Presents 'The Making of a Community Within a Community'
March 29, 2023

On Thursday, April 6 at 5:30pm, Town Hall Theater will be presenting the film Boom & Whoa – The Making of a Community Within a Community by The Yellow House Community.
New Perennials Project and Town Hall Theater Present YEMANJA: Wisdom from the African Heart of BrazilNew Perennials Project and Town Hall Theater Present YEMANJA: Wisdom from the African Heart of Brazil
March 23, 2023

On Tuesday, April 6 at 7pm, Town Hall Theater will be presenting the award winning film Yemanja: Wisdom from the African Heart of Brazil.
Lost Nation Theater Opens Its 2023 Mainstage Season With PASS OVER, April 13Lost Nation Theater Opens Its 2023 Mainstage Season With PASS OVER, April 13
March 22, 2023

Lost Nation Theater presents PASS OVER by Antoinette Nwandu.
Photos: First Look at THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD at The Shelburne PlayersPhotos: First Look at THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD at The Shelburne Players
March 17, 2023

Get a first look at photos of The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood at The Shelburne Players!
share