Lost Nation Theater & Mosaic Vermont Present THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES By Eve Ensler

The Vagina Monologues gives voice to a chorus of powerful, lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards
Esteemed Theatre Luminary Jim Nicola Joins JAG Board of Directors Photo 4 Esteemed Theatre Luminary Jim Nicola Joins JAG Board of Directors

Lost Nation Theater & Mosaic Vermont Present THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES By Eve Ensler

Lost Nation Theater & Mosaic Vermont present THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES by Eve Ensler.

Vermont's award-winning professional theater with central Vermont's service organization for survivors of sexual violence, return to The Vagina Monologues presenting a staged reading of this hilarious and heartwarming play gives voice to a chorus of powerful, lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories.

Ensler takes us into “the forbidden zone” leaving us forever changed. These benefit performances are recommended for mature audiences of all genders!

The performance runs approximately 75 minutes without an intermission. Covid Safety Protocols: Masks are strongly encouraged.  (LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)




RELATED STORIES - Vermont

1
Esteemed Theatre Luminary Jim Nicola Joins JAG Board of Directors Photo
Esteemed Theatre Luminary Jim Nicola Joins JAG Board of Directors

JAG Productions, an audacious and visionary theatre company dedicated to serving as an artistic sanctuary for Black creatives in the American Theatre, has announced the addition of Jim Nicola, former Artistic Director of New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), to its Board of Directors.

2
The Black Experience 2024 to Return to the Flynn Main Stage in February Photo
The Black Experience 2024 to Return to the Flynn Main Stage in February

The Black Experience 2024 at the Flynn is a free event. Registration is recommended.

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Vermont! Winners include Lyric Theatre, Between the Willows and more.

4
LOVE LETTERS Comes to The Monument Arts & Cultural Center Photo
LOVE LETTERS Comes to The Monument Arts & Cultural Center

Continue the spirit of Valentine's Day as the Monument Arts & Cultural Center (MACCenter) presents, A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS with Hollywood's beloved British-American couple, Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield, February 17th & 18th.

More Hot Stories For You

Esteemed Theatre Luminary Jim Nicola Joins JAG Board of Directors Esteemed Theatre Luminary Jim Nicola Joins JAG Board of Directors
The Black Experience 2024 to Return to the Flynn Main Stage in FebruaryThe Black Experience 2024 to Return to the Flynn Main Stage in February
LOVE LETTERS Comes to The Monument Arts & Cultural CenterLOVE LETTERS Comes to The Monument Arts & Cultural Center
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Town Hall Theater This MonthNEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month

Videos

First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
Kodachrome in Vermont Kodachrome
The Shelburne Players (4/05-4/13)
Tim Jennings Words & Music in Vermont Tim Jennings Words & Music
Lost Nation Theater (2/03-2/03)
The Tempest in Vermont The Tempest
Vermont Repertory Theatre (Main St Landing) (2/29-3/02)PHOTOS
The Cher Show in Vermont The Cher Show
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/13)
Legally Blonde the Musical in Vermont Legally Blonde the Musical
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (2/08-2/11)
The Vagina Monologues in Vermont The Vagina Monologues
Lost Nation Theater (2/16-2/24)
Spamalot in Vermont Spamalot
Vermont Repertory Theatre (Isham Barn Theatre) (6/25-6/29)
Dance Nation in Vermont Dance Nation
University of Vermont Theatre (3/27-3/31)
The Kite Runner in Vermont The Kite Runner
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (4/29-4/30)
Winter Session Circus Classes in Vermont Winter Session Circus Classes
New England Center For Circus Arts (NECCA) (1/03-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You