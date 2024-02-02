Lost Nation Theater & Mosaic Vermont present THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES by Eve Ensler.

Vermont's award-winning professional theater with central Vermont's service organization for survivors of sexual violence, return to The Vagina Monologues presenting a staged reading of this hilarious and heartwarming play gives voice to a chorus of powerful, lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories.

Ensler takes us into “the forbidden zone” leaving us forever changed. These benefit performances are recommended for mature audiences of all genders!

The performance runs approximately 75 minutes without an intermission. Covid Safety Protocols: Masks are strongly encouraged. (LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)