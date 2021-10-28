Lost Nation Theater Announces ALL TOGETHER NOW! - A New Musical Revue

This new musical revue, made possible by MTI, is a global event designed to celebrate and raise funds for local theater. LNT's production will be live onstage 7:30PM Friday & Saturday, November 12 & 13, and 2PM Sunday, November 14. Customized with songs from Into the Woods, Ragtime, Rent, Waitress, Mamma Mia, Company and many more, All Together Now! brings audiences and artists back to Lost Nation Theater.

It's a milestone moment for Lost Nation Theater. The company returns to the stage with a fully staged multi-performer production inside the theater for the first time in two years!

To keep everyone safe, patron spaced seating, mask-wearing, proof of vaccination, and adherence to other Covid-safety protocols are required for in-person seating.

The shows will be live-streamed on-demand for anyone not yet comfortable gathering indoors (or who is unable to meet the industry-standard covid-safety protocols LNT must follow).

All Together Now! offers a journey of ups and downs, highlighting experiences past and present which are sure to resonate with everyone in the room. So many Tony Winners are represented! From the jazzy Andrew-Sisters medleys of Bobby's raving girlfriends to perhaps less well known and more recent theatrical song stylings of Jason Robert Brown, the imagination is set loose on this versatile musical soundscape.

About the revue MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen, says:



"All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world's most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration, and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre."

Lost Nation Theater joyfully participates in this special event, an international outreach effort.

For additional information about and to purchase tickets to All Together Now!, visit lostnationtheater.org.

(You can also call the Box Office at 802-229-0492.) Lost Nation Theater's performance space within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center is wheelchair accessible and offers assisted listening services. Guide dogs are always welcome.