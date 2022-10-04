Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Mellencamp Brings His 'Live and in Person Tour' to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in June 2023

The performance is on June 10, 2023.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, John Mellencamp just announced a new nationwide tour that will bring him to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Presented by longtime promoter AEG Presents and sponsored by Turner Classic Movies, the "Live in Person 2023" tour begins in February and will include 76 shows across the country.

The partnership with TCM is a landmark collaboration and a first for Mellencamp, who has never previously had a tour promotional partner in all his years of performing live.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets for all US dates beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 AM until Thursday, October 6 at 10:00 PM through the Citi Entertainment program. Remaining tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10:00 AM online at www.bochcenter.org.

Turner Classic Movies newsletter subscribers will have early access to tickets beginning Thursday, October 6 at 10:00 AM.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 AM. These exclusive offers can include incredible tickets in the front row, custom merchandise and much more.

A reissue of Mellencamp's beloved eighth studio album, Scarecrow, is set for release November 4 on Mercury/UME. The box set will include two CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.

Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation's Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award, the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award, and most recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assign ed by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.


