US, POTS, AND A WELSH CHAPEL Will Embark on UK Tour

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The Great Pottery Throw Down judge and ceramic designer Keith Brymer Jones returns to the stage with a brand-new show. Join Keith alongside his partner in life and crime, actor and designer Marj Hogarth, as they share stories of clay, craft, and their most ambitious project yet… bringing a building back to life.

The 18-date UK wide tour visits starts on 13 May at Aberystwyth Arts Centre before travelling on to Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh; Grand Opera House, York; Buxton Opera House; Nottingham Playhouse; Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle; Lowry, Lyric, Salford; The Forum, Bath; Lighthouse Theatre, Poole; The Great Hall, Exeter; Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry; Regent Theatre, Stoke-On-Trent; Storyhouse, Chester; Theatre Severn, Shropshire; New Theatre, Cardiff; Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells; The Marlowe, Canterbury and finishes on 25 June at Charter Hall, Colchester.



Fresh from filming the third series of Channel 4's Our Welsh Chapel Dream, Keith and Marj invite you behind the scenes of their creative partnership based on the restoration of Capel Salem, a Grade II listed 19th-century chapel in North Wales.

Together, they'll reveal the highs, lows, and surprises they've uncovered whilst breathing new life into historic stone—from navigating Welsh planning regulations to discovering what resilience really means when the roof leaks and the budget doesn't stretch. But this isn't just about saving a building. It's about restoring a community hub, creating a space where local potters can train as apprentices, and weaving Capel Salem back into the fabric of village life.

Watch Keith work his magic at the pottery wheel with live demonstrations. Hear Marj share her passion for making something beautiful from nothing, and why she's spent decades quietly championing sustainable craft long before it became fashionable.

This is an evening about more than restoration. It's about what we make, why we make it, and who we become in the making. Expect laughter, pottery, partnership, and the kind of warmth that only comes from two people who've learned to create a life together, one handmade piece at a time.

Tour Dates

Wed 13 May - Aberystwyth Arts Centre

Fri 15 May - Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

Sat 16 May - Grand Opera House, York

Mon 18 May - Buxton Opera House

Thu 21 May Nottingham Playhouse

Wed 27 May - Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle

Thu 28 May - Lowry, Lyric, Salford

Thu 4 June - The Forum, Bath

Fri 5 June, 7.45pm - Lighthouse Theatre, Poole

Sat 6 June - The Great Hall, Exeter

Fri 12 June, 8pm - Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

Sat 13 June - Regent Theatre, Stoke-On-Trent

Sun 14 June - Storyhouse, Chester

Mon 15 June - Theatre Severn, Shropshire

Thu 18 June - New Theatre, Cardiff

Tue 23 June - Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

Wed 24 June - The Marlowe, Canterbury

Thu 25 June - Charter Hall, Colchester