The Royal Ballet Will Revive Kenneth MacMillan's MAYERLING in 2026

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Mayerling, Kenneth MacMillan's dark tale of dangerous obsession, will return to the Royal Opera House this spring. Based on the true story of the murder-suicide scandal that plagued the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Mayerling follows the events leading to the violent deaths of Crown Prince Rudolf and his mistress, Baroness Mary Vetsera.

Set amid the stifling opulence of the Imperial court, Mayerling explores the depths of human psychology with some of the most technically demanding choreography in the ballet repertory.

Ensemble scenes display the Company at its dramatic finest, while the lead roles – portraying the searing inners depths of the human psyche – offer abundant interpretative opportunities for the Company's Principals. During this run, Principal dancers William Bracewell and Calvin Richardson make their debuts as Crown Prince Rudolf, the role originated by David Wall. In the role of Mary Vetsera, created by Lynn Seymour, Fumi Kaneko makes her debut. Anna Rose O'Sullivan, Claire Calvert, Leticia Dias and Isabel Lubach make their debuts in the role of Countess Marie Larisch, the character instrumental to the tragedy's course, first performed by Merle Park. In the role of Rudolf's mistress Mitzi Caspar, Yuhui Choe, Leticia Dias, Hannah Grennell, Chisato Katsura, Mariko Sasaki, and Charlotte Tonkinson all make their debuts.

Other debuts include Nadia Mullova-Barley and Mica Bradbury as Rudolf's mother, Empress Elisabeth, and Madison Bailey, Sae Maeda, Ella Newton Severgnini, Viola Pantuso and Marianna Tsembenhoi as Princess Stephanie.

Dancers of The Royal Ballet are accompanied by the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House under the baton of Martin Georgiev.

The Royal Ballet and Opera will host a bespoke Young RBO performance of Mayerling on Monday 11 May, with every seat in the House reserved for those aged 16 – 25 years old, and costing £30 or less.

This production contains scenes of an adult nature which may not be suitable for children under 14 years of age. Audience discretion is therefore advised.