The Burt Bacharach Songbook Adds 8 New Dates to UK Run

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Following overwhelming demand, What The World Needs Now - The Burt Bacharach Songbook has announced an additional run of eight UK dates in October 2026. The extended dates will see the show open on 5th October, 2026 at Southend Cliffs Pavilion before touring across the country and culminating on 13th October, 2026 in Bournemouth BIC.

Led by Burt Bacharach’s longtime musical director Rob Shirakbari and performed with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, the production celebrates the influential songwriter. Tickets go on sale at 9:00am on Friday 27th March, 2026 here, with Southend and Birmingham going on sale 2nd April 2026.

The evening features special guest performances from acclaimed UK artist Rumer, who worked closely with Burt Bacharach, alongside Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt. Additional guests will also be announced.

The show features many of Bacharach’s classics including ‘The Look of Love’, ‘Walk on By’, ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’, ‘Anyone Who Had a Heart’, ‘Make It Easy On Yourself’ and the timeless anthem ‘What The World Needs Now Is Love’.

Bacharach remains one of the most decorated songwriters in modern music with a catalogue that includes 73 US Top 40 and 52 UK Top 40 hits as well as three Academy Awards, six Grammy Awards and an Emmy. His songs have been recorded by hundreds of artists across multiple generations and genres.

OCTOBER 2026 UK DATES:

5 October - Southend – Cliffs Pavilion (Rumer Only)

6 October - Manchester – Bridgewater Hall

7 October - Liverpool – Philharmonic Hall

8 October - Birmingham – Symphony Hall

10 October - Gateshead – The Glasshouse

11 October - Halifax – Victoria Theatre

12 October - Leicester – De Montfort Hall

13 October - Bournemouth – BIC