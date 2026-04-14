Talawa Reveals Cast for FRAGMENTS OF US Outdoor Tour

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After a successful premiere at Greenwich+Docklands International Festival 2025, Fragments of Us returns, developed into a full-length work which will tour outdoor spaces across the UK. Supported by funding from Without Walls and commissioned by Norfolk & Norwich Festival, Birmingham Weekender, Stockton International Riverside Festival and Brighton Festival, Fragments of Us is part of Talawa's 40th anniversary programme Talawa 86:26. The production is as captivating as it is crucial, foregrounding Black male experiences through physical movement and personal storytelling.

Talawa alumnus Mateus Daniels (Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, Ambassador Theatre; What I Hear I Keep, Talawa Theatre) and multidisciplinary artist Jerome Scott who focuses their storytelling work on poetry and movement join the returning cast. The full cast comprises of London-based actor Seyi Falas (Rush, Almeida Theatre; Cleopatra's Antony, Theatre Peckham); Zimbabwean-born artist Eliezer Gore (Last Orders, Roundhouse Three Sixty Festival); and Togolese-British multidisciplinary artist Isaac Ouro-Gnao (The Burnt City, Punchdrunk; THE HERDS, The Walk Productions, Sadler's Wells East) and Swing Performer Jerone Marsh-Reid (Titus Andronicus, Hamstead Theatre; The Snowy Day, Polka Theatre).

Each cast member brings their own personal experience to the show, interacting with audiences to share fragments of joy, struggle and the moments in between. Blending African dance styles with contemporary Hip Hop, Fragments of Us weaves together soulful expressions that platform individual stories as well as the collective human experience.

Fragments of Us is a powerful collaboration between Talawa, London-based Black British contemporary dance company FUBUNATION, and theatre and live art practitioner Sonia Hughes. Lead Artists Waddah Sinada and Rhys Dennis join this creative process alongside Set and Costume Designer NICKY BUNCH (Tuck Everlasting, Birmingham Hippodrome Studio; Frankenstein, UK Tour) and composer Mwen (Sonder(s), The Roundhouse), whose work has been broadcast on BBC Radio 1. Touring Stage Manager Gúa Ástudóttir (Blueberries, Theatre Royal Stratford East), Creative Access Consultant Evie Ayers-Townshend and Senior Creative Producer Samantha Nurse complete the team, ensuring the production is accessible and reaches the widest possible audience.

Artistic Director and Joint CEO, Michael Buffong also comments, Fragments of Us is a beautiful and strangely moving exploration of memory, belonging, and the stories we inherit. Through movement, spoken word and music it pieces together the moments that shape who we are — and who we are still becoming.

As Talawa Theatre Company marks 40 years of advocating for Black British voices in the arts in 2026, this tour honours that testament to share underrepresented narratives with regional audiences.

TOUR DATES

Saturday 9th – Sunday 10th May - Norfolk & Norwich Festival

Norwich City Centre - https://nnfestival.org.uk/whats-on/welcome-weekend/

Saturday 23rd – Sunday 24th May - Brighton Festival

Big Top at Black Rock, Madeira Drive, Brighton and Hove BN2 1FY - https://brightonfestival.org/whats-on/Xdh-fragments-of-us/

Friday 31st July – Sunday 2nd August - Stockton International Riverside Festival - https://sirf.co.uk/

Saturday 29th - Monday 31st August - Birmingham Weekender - https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/calendar/birmingham-weekender-2026/