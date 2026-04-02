THE FRESHWATER FIVE Will Come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in May

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A new play about a group of fishermen who have consistently pleaded their innocence following a conviction for drug smuggling, The Freshwater Five will come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 1 May.

In 2011, five fishermen on the Isle of Wight (Jamie Green, Jon Beere, Daniel Payne, Scott Birtwistle and Zoran Dresic) were sentenced to a total of 104 years for conspiracy to import £53m-worth of cocaine. They've always professed their innocence. A tale that has long divided the Isle of Wight community, this powerful debut play seeks to present the case and its events on their merits and explore the state of our coastal communities.

Inspired by the popular Guardian Today in Focus podcast, The Freshwater Five incorporates spectacular storytelling, verbatim accounts, inventive stagecraft, poetry and song. The Isle of Wight company delves into subjects of historical and contemporary smuggling, deteriorating coastal communities, immigration and folklore as well as examining this ancient profession's place in our times.

Following sell-out tours to coastal communities and across the south east in 2023 and 2024, The Freshwater Five is now on a national tour in 2026. Artistic director Samuel Bossman and playwright Liam Patrick Harrison's full-length play is a detailed and rich theatrical investigation into the men's tragic downfall and coastal communities.

Deadman is an award-winning working/precarious class-led theatre and film company whose work has been presented on stages across the south coast of England as well as international film festivals. The company and ensemble are dedicated to staging contemporary and captivating local narratives for and from Britain's unheard and underserved coastal communities.