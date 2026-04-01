Shakespeare in the Squares Will Return This Summer With LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

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Shakespeare in the Squares has announced its annual return to London’s outdoor spaces and leafy squares this summer for its tenth anniversary production, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shakespeare’s sparkling comedy of flirtation, foolishness and the irresistible pull of love.

Shakespeare in the Squares is a not-for-profit touring theatre company that stages a new Shakespeare play across London each summer, performing for one night in every venue. Over the last ten years, the company has grown its geographical reach in London, with many new venues added, and a large and growing audience base. It began in 2016 with Much Ado About Nothing, set at the end of the First World War, with nine performances in nine beautiful squares and 1,600 tickets sold. In the years that followed came Romeo and Juliet, As You Like It, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Tempest, Twelfth Night, All’s Well That Ends Well, Macbeth, The Taming of the Shrew, and now, in 2026, Love’s Labour’s Lost. From its initial nine performances in 2016, the company has grown to present 35 performances across 32 stunning outdoor venues, with audiences expected to exceed 7,000 this year.

This year’s tour opens on 3 June at Leinster Square, W2, and concludes on Sunday 12 July at Fortune Green, NW6. Press night is scheduled for Wednesday 10 June at The Charterhouse. The production will see the return of director Toby Gordon, who directed The Taming of the Shrew for the company last year. Casting will be announced in May.

Shakespeare in the Squares has become a cornerstone of London’s summer cultural calendar, renowned for tailoring each performance to its individual venue and providing audiences with a truly unique experience every time. The team works closely with garden committees and local organisations to create an intimate atmosphere for each community. The company is committed to introducing audiences to the stars of the future, many of whom go on to perform with major theatre companies. The company’s patron is Dame Judi Dench.

Founders Martin Neild and Sue Fletcher comment, “We are so proud and amazed that Shakespeare in the Squares has reached this important milestone. It is extraordinary that we have grown from 9 performances in our first year to 35 this year and that our brand - providing joyful and clear storytelling, wonderful music and dance, and family - friendly audience involvement - is now ‘an established part of the London cultural calendar’ (Time Out). None of it would have been possible without the extraordinary talent of the actors and creatives who have worked with the company, the continued support of our garden square hosts and sponsors, and our loyal and ever growing audiences who come back year after year. Thank you all, and here’s to the next decade and beyond.”

Love’s Labour’s Lost

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Toby Gordon

Director Toby Gordon says, “New rules are in place in the Kingdom of Navarre. Young King Ferdinand persuades his companions to join him in an oath of abstinence and study.

The terms of the oath are clear: no woman shall come within a mile of the court. Any man seen talking with a woman shall endure such public shame as the rest of the court can possibly devise.

The conviction of the men of Navarre is soon put to the test when the Princess of France and her companions arrive on urgent diplomatic business. How can the men possibly navigate this visit without breaking their oath?

Bring your picnic and wine, your sunglasses and your participatory spirit, and join Shakespeare in the Squares for a summer cocktail of poetic pageantry and light-hearted lunacy, featuring rock and pop classics from the 1960s and ’70s.

Come and join us in Navarre for a sparkling night of flirtation and foolishness as we celebrate our 10th anniversary in summer 2026.”

Toby Gordon directs. Toby trained at LAMDA. His theatre credits include: Small Change (Omnibus Theatre); The Wolf of Wall Street and The Great Gatsby (Hartshorn Hook); York Mystery Plays (York Minster); Antigone (Barbican). Toby performed in Shakespeare in the Squares’ Twelfth Night in 2023 as the Duke Orsino and Sir Toby Belch and Parolles / Assistant Director for the 2024 performance of All’s Well That Ends Well. He returned as Director for The Taming of the Shrew in 2025.