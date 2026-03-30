Roundhouse Comedy Festival Will Return in August 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Roundhouse, in association with leading live comedy production company Berk's Nest, has announced the return of the Roundhouse Comedy Festival this August 2026. Following the resounding success of its 2023 debut, the festival promises an even bigger celebration of live comedy, with more shows, more comedians and even more laughter at the legendary Camden venue.

The 2023 festival firmly established the Roundhouse Comedy Festival as a major highlight of the UK comedy calendar, delivering a critically acclaimed programme spanning headline galas, stand-up specials, live podcast recordings and work-in-progress performances. Sold-out shows featuring James Acaster, Katherine Ryan, Ed Gamble, Nish Kumar, Rose Matafeo and Reggie Watts delighted audiences across multiple nights.

Building on this success, the 2026 festival will open with Live at the Roundhouse, a special lineup featuring some of the biggest names in comedy, kicking off a celebration of laughter with headline performances, live podcasts and appearances from emerging talent.

Comedy is in the public conversation now more than ever. As an art form, it offers a vital space for reflection, release and connection, and the Roundhouse is proud to champion its significance and creative impact. The 2026 festival brings together household names, international stars and rising voices, offering a vibrant snapshot of contemporary comedy at a moment when its cultural influence has never been more apparent.

Marcus Davey, CEO and Artistic Director, Roundhouse said, "Our debut Comedy Festival in 2023 left us hoarse from laughing and already plotting the comeback. We're thrilled to bring it back to the Roundhouse with a lineup that spans comedy royalty and the rising stars you'll be bragging about discovering first. There's never been a better time to come together and share the joy of live comedy."

Owen Donovan, Managing Director, Berk's Nest added, "I'm thrilled to be returning to the Roundhouse for this Summer's festival. It's a perfect room for comedy - large in scale but retaining intimacy, with no seat in the room too far away from the performer on stage. Some of my all-time favourite gigs and theatre shows have been at Roundhouse, and it's an honour to be partnering with the team there to open the doors for more comedy this August. I can't wait for everyone to see the truly amazing (and increasingly large) list of comedians from across the globe who are coming to London to play the festival - keep your eyes peeled and get on the mailing list!"

Fans can sign up from Monday 30 March to receive the first look at the forthcoming programme announcement. Members' presale will open on Thursday 23 April, followed by general sale on Friday 24 April.

Continuing its commitment to accessibility, the festival will offer hundreds of £5 tickets across the festival to audiences aged 30 and under, ensuring more young people can experience world-class comedy at an affordable price.

Further details on the 2026 programme will be announced in due course.