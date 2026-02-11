 tracker
Photos: UNFORTUNATE: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at The Other Palace

Performances run for a strictly limited season until Sunday 5 April 2026. 

By: Feb. 11, 2026

All new production photos have been released from Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch, on at The Other Palace for a strictly limited season until Sunday 5 April 2026. Check out the photos below!

Returning to the show are Sam Buttery as Ursula, Allie Dart as Sebastian & others, Blair Robertson as King Triton & others, James Spence as Eric & Others and Freya McMahon as Ensemble. Joining the cast are Julie Yammanee  as Ariel plus ensemble members Jacob Whawell and Kelly Sweeney.

When Disney released The Little Mermaid in 1989, they had no idea they were giving birth to an icon. Ursula the Sea Witch quickly took her place as the queen of Disney villains: a pop culture legend and a feminist badass. She’s loud. She’s clever. She’s sexy and unapologetically plus-sized. She’s not defined by slipper-sized feet, or enchanted blonde hair, or snow-white skin. Ursula is plump, purple and proud. A queer icon with a message for us ‘poor unfortunate souls’: love the skin you’re in, value your voice over your body, and don’t be afraid to be a little bit nasty.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior & Danny Kaan 

 

Photos: UNFORTUNATE: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at The Other Palace Image
Sam Buttery and Blair Robertson

Photos: UNFORTUNATE: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at The Other Palace Image
Sam Buttery and Blair Robertson

Photos: UNFORTUNATE: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at The Other Palace Image
Sam Buttery

Photos: UNFORTUNATE: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at The Other Palace Image
Allie Dart, Sam Buttery and James Spence

Photos: UNFORTUNATE: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at The Other Palace Image
Julie Yammanee

Photos: UNFORTUNATE: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at The Other Palace Image
Blair Robertson

Photos: UNFORTUNATE: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at The Other Palace Image
Blair Robertson and James Spence

Photos: UNFORTUNATE: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at The Other Palace Image
Allie Dart




