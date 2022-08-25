Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE DOCTOR, On Tour Beginning in September

The production opens at Brighton Theatre Royal  next month.

Aug. 25, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for The Doctor, opening at Brighton Theatre Royal next month.

Joining Juliet Stevenson, and returning to the production, are Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun (The Lion King), Mariah Louca (Best Of Enemies), Daniel Rabin (King Lear), Naomi Wirthner (An Evening At The Talkhouse) and Hannah Ledwidge on drums. New cast members include Doña Croll (The Heresy of Love), Juliet Garricks (100 Paintings), Preeya Kalidas (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), John Mackay (Oresteia), Matilda Tucker (The Snow Queen) and Sabrina Wu.

The Doctor, by Robert Icke, very freely adapted from Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, has been critically lauded since it opened at the Almeida in August 2019, with Juliet Stevenson in the title role. This is their third collaboration together to transfer to the West End, previous ones being Mary Stuart in 2018 and Oresteia in 2015.

The play headlined the Adelaide Festival in 2020, before it was due to transfer to the West End. This was delayed until 2022 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The latest smash-hit by "Britain's best director" (Telegraph) is a "provocative, wonderfully upsetting" (Independent) whirlwind of gender, race and questions about identity, "one of the peaks of the theatrical year" (Guardian) and a "devastating play for today" (Financial Times).

The production has designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound and composition by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

3800 STALLS TICKETS - PRICED AT JUST £25 will be available across the run exclusively for NHS employees and blue light workers (which includes emergency services, those who work in the social care sector and the armed forces). These tickets are available via the official box office ATG Tickets (just select the 'NHS/Blue Light' option whilst booking, and present one ID per transaction when you arrive).

The Doctor is produced by The Ambassador Theatre Group & Almeida Theatre, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, Dawn Smalberg & Richard Winkler

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Takiyah Kamaria
Takiyah Kamaria

Sabrina Wu
Sabrina Wu

Matilda Tucker
Matilda Tucker

Juliet Stevenson and Dona Croll
Juliet Stevenson and Dona Croll

Juliet Stevenson
Juliet Stevenson

Juliet Garricks
Juliet Garricks

Jack Mackay
Jack Mackay

Daniel Rabin
Daniel Rabin

Juliet Stevenson, Naomi Wirthner, Dona Croll
Juliet Stevenson, Naomi Wirthner, Dona Croll

John Mackay, Sabrina Wu, Juliet Stevenson, Christopher Colquhoun
John Mackay, Sabrina Wu, Juliet Stevenson, Christopher Colquhoun

Dona Croll, Mark Hammersley, Preeya Kalidas, Sabrina Wu
Dona Croll, Mark Hammersley, Preeya Kalidas, Sabrina Wu




August 25, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released for The Doctor, opening at Brighton Theatre Royal  next month.
