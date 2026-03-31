Norwich Theatre Reveals High Profile Non-Executive Directors To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

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Norwich Theatre has announced the appointment of three exceptional Non‑Executive Directors to its wholly owned commercial subsidiary, Norwich Theatre Services, strengthening the organisation at a pivotal moment in its growth.

As one of the UK's leading cultural institutions and a creative powerhouse for the East of England, Norwich Theatre is entering a new strategic phase, building on rising audiences, a resilient self‑subsidy model and a nationally recognised commitment to innovation, social impact and creative engagement.

These new appointments bring significant expertise in commercial development, data‑driven insight and entrepreneurial strategy, bolstering the organisation's long‑term resilience and ambition as it prepares for its next chapter.

They join the board, chaired by James Cowen (Trustee) alongside Rob Carter (Trustee), Stephen Crocker (CEO & Creative Director), Nick Lloyd (Vice Chair of Trustees), Becci Winton (Finance Director & CRO) and Stephen Wright (Commercial Director & COO).

Trustee of Norwich Theatre & Chair of Norwich Theatre Services, James Cowen, said, “Norwich Theatre has built a remarkable reputation for combining artistic excellence with an entrepreneurial approach to sustaining the arts. These appointments bring exceptional expertise from global organisations and fast-moving commercial environments, and I'm thrilled to welcome Chaminga, Helen and Matt to the Board.

“Their insights will help us think differently, challenge ourselves and ensure Norwich Theatre continues to thrive as a bold and resilient cultural institution for the East of England.”