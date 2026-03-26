Marco Da Silva Ferreira Will Bring UK Premiere of F*CKING FUTURE to Sadler’s Wells East

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Portuguese choreographer Marco da Silva Ferreira will return to Sadler's Wells East with the UK premiere of F*cking Future, running Thursday 4 – Saturday 6 June 2026.

The genre-crossing work examines over-militarisation and toxic masculinity in contemporary society, challenging the patriarchal systems of power that shape bodies and behaviour. Drawing parallels between military and militant bodies, it blends house and techno aesthetics with contemporary dance styles to create a high-energy, physically demanding piece.

Beginning at 60 bpm and rising beyond 240, a palpable urgency builds before giving way to a moment of release, with layered chants including “Dream Baby Dream” and 'WE BRING NO GUNS, ONLY BODIES ON FIRE'. Set within a vast yet intimate quadrifrontal stage - part fight ring, part kiosk, part museum - Ferreira is joined by seven dancers who shift between rigidity and fluidity, discipline and desire. Blending military rigour with the freedom of club culture, F*cking Future uses collective movement to explore new forms of union and insurgency.

The piece premiered at the Biennale de Lyon in September 2025, before touring Portugal, and will make its UK premiere at Sadler's Wells East. Before heading to London, F*cking Futures will be shown at Theatre National de Chaillot, Paris from the 27 – 30 May.

Last year, Marco da Silva Ferreira's highly celebrated work CARCAÇA was shortlisted for the first edition of the Rose International Dance Prize, which is held biennially at Sadler's Wells. In 2026, he was awarded the CHANEL Next Prize, joining a group of ten International Artists recognised for the innovation and cultural impact of their work.

Marco de Silva Ferreira said “This piece opens up a space of closeness with the audience, as though we were sharing a secret with them, one we are at the same time trying to understand. We dance because we cannot stop, because we can no longer stop. We move through the auditorium, forging a path to reach the world. And there, carrying the scent of burnt perfume, we extend a hand and invite you to join us.”

Rob Jones, Associate Artistic Director of Sadler's Wells, said: “Marco is a visionary choreographer whose work cuts to core of something deeply primal and magnetic. This new work pulls its audience into the round and immerses them into a world that has a unrelenting build, part deconstructed rave part protest delivering a powerful message about the times we are currently navigating. Its a great honour to have this as part of the programme at Sadlers Wells East.”

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