Kate Humble Will Host NIGHT OF NATURE at Harrogate's Royal Hall in August

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Following a successful launch last year at London’s Troxy, RSPB has announced details for the 2026 return of their unique Night of Nature event. Held at Harrogate’s Royal Hall venue on August 15, the evening’s programme will sync transportive footage from across the UK’s stunning natural habitats and wildlife with live music. Hosted by RSPB Vice President, nature writer and broadcaster Kate Humble, the immersive event will be headlined by vocal group G4, with support from the Blackheath Quartet.

With a stirring blend of storytelling and visuals, Night of Nature aims to narrow the divide between humans and the nature surrounding us, striving towards a future where people, wildlife and wild places can all thrive alongside each other.

Nature needs our help now more than ever, as we move ever closer to the government’s legally-binding UN target to protect 30% of UK land and sea for nature by 2030, and with 1 in 6 species currently at risk of extinction from climate and biodiversity crises.

It’s not just our wildlife that depends on action to reverse these threats - we too have much to gain in return from restoring and protecting our natural habitats. Research proves that nature connection is good for our physical and mental wellbeing, with time spent outdoors both stimulating serotonin production and reducing anxiety. We know that people want to join us to take action to save nature and do so in great numbers, with over 600,000 people taking part in our annual Big Garden Birdwatch survey in 2026.

Night of Nature will bring the incredible species and habitats we’re working to protect across RSPB nature reserves to life at expansive scale on the big screen, accompanied by a thoughtful programme of live music, performed by G4 and the Blackheath Quartet. Teams from nearby RSPB nature reserve will also be in attendance at the event, sharing the vital part they play in RSPB’s conservation work across sites including Bempton Cliffs, Leighton Moss and Aire Valley.

Speaking about the event’s blend of film, concert and conservation, RSPB CEO Beccy Speight says; “Following the overwhelming success of Night of Nature 2025 — and the incredible feedback we received from our guests — we are delighted to bring this special event back for 2026. This year, we’re taking Night of Nature north from London to Harrogate, sharing the magic of this unforgettable evening with even more of our supporters.

Night of Nature will once again be a celebration of the beauty and wonder of the natural world, brought to life through live music, immersive visuals, and shared inspiration. Hosted this year by our Vice President, Kate Humble, the event will shine a light on the remarkable work we are all doing together to create a world rich in nature.”

G4 originally shot to fame on The X Factor, bringing ‘pop opera’ both to reality TV and to mainstream audiences – their subsequent 3 albums sold over 2 million copies in the UK (including their #1-charting debut) and they have sold out UK tours several times over. Their set list for ‘A Night of Nature’ will reflect the broad scope of their repertoire, taking in interpretations from the worlds of musical theatre, rock & pop and classical.

Speaking about their involvement in the event and their love for the natural world, G4’s Jonathan Ansell says; “We’re really proud to be part of Night of Nature. As we are all dads, protecting the natural world feels especially important to us. We hope our children—and those who come after them—will be able to experience the same stunning landscapes and wildlife that we’ve been lucky enough to see. Travelling across the UK on tour means we regularly visit some truly extraordinary places, which is a constant reminder of how special our natural environment is, and why it matters that all of us help to look after it."

The Blackheath String Quartet is one of the most sought-after quartets in London, formed when the players met at Trinity College of Music. In addition to their quartet commitments, its players freelance with a variety of England’s best-known professional orchestras, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, English National Opera, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, Royal Ballet Sinfonia, and Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. Individual credits also include tours with acts such as George Michael, Sting and Kylie Minogue.