Joe Pasquale Will Lead CINDERELLA at Orchard Theatre in Dartford

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The Orchard Theatre has announced that Panto Legend Joe Pasquale is set to return to Dartford later this year to star in the spectacular family pantomime Cinderella. Performances will run Sat 12 Dec 2026 – Sun 3 Jan 2027.

A firm favourite with panto audiences across the UK, Joe will bring his unmistakable comedy, boundless energy and decades of pantomime experience to the Orchard stage this festive season. Known for his unique brand of laugh-out-loud humour and incredible rapport with audiences, this will be a pantomime packed with even more mischief, magic and mayhem than ever before!

Joe's TV career started as a runner-up on New Faces in 1987 and since then, has gone on to be crowned King Of The Jungle on ITV's I'm a Celebrity Get Me out Of Here in 2004; hosted an ITV Special An Audience With Joe Pasquale; hosted the long running television series The Price Is Right for ITV, starred in ITV's Dancing on Ice in 2013; dangled from the ceiling of the London Palladium for ITV's Live From The Palladium; taken part in ITV's Sugar Free Farm; Bared all on ITV1's The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins for Stand-up To Cancer; appeared on five Royal Variety Performances; spent time in a Costa Rican prison for Virgin One's The Prisoner X documentary season; spent five days alone in the jungles of Guyana for Discovery Channels Alone In The Wild Series; had numerous guest appearances on BBC's Celebrity Mastermind and Celebrity Chase and most recently won ITV1's I'm A Celebrity – Masked Singer Special (2023), as well as being a regular contributor on C4's The Last Leg.

In addition to his many TV credits, Joe has racked up an impressive list of Theatre credits including The Nerd which prompted Time Out to describe his performance as “rib-shatteringly funny”; Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead; The Producers; The Wizard Of Oz; Doctor In The House; Ha Ha Holmes – The Hound Of The Baskervilles; Spamalot; and more recently in the starring role of ‘Frank Spencer' in the stage adaptation of hit TV sitcom Some Mothers Do Ave Em.

Joe, who last appeared in pantomime in Dartford in 2016 in Snow White said: ‘I'm so excited to be coming back to Dartford in panto this year, especially as it will be in the newly refurbished Orchard theatre. It is one of my favourite venues in the country; it feels like I'm coming home.'

Theatre Director Tal Rosen said of the news: ‘We're absolutely delighted to welcome Joe Pasquale to the cast of this year's spectacular pantomime, Cinderella, as we return to the newly refurbished Orchard Theatre. Joe's incredible humour and wealth of pantomime experience make him the perfect addition; we can't wait to see the magic he brings to the stage. A much-loved favourite with Orchard Theatre audiences over the years, it feels especially fitting to have Joe back with us for this very special reopening.'

Cinderella will be produced by award-winning Imagine Theatre and promises to be the perfect festive treat to experience with all the family. Packed with festive sparkle, laugh-out-loud comedy, show-stopping songs and audience participation galore, Cinderella will be everything you know and love about panto and will feature a stellar supporting cast, spectacular award-winning animated scenery, glittering costumes and mesmerising special effects.

Cinderella dreams of a happier life, away from the torment of her wicked stepsisters. When a magical Fairy Godmother appears at her door, Cinderella is transformed and whisked away in a pumpkin coach to the castle to dance the night away with the Prince. But when the clock strikes midnight, she flees – leaving only a glass slipper behind… Will Cinderella find her happy ever after in time?

With more cast news to follow, Cinderella is guaranteed to fill your festive season with magic, laughter and happily ever afters! So, pop on your glad-rags and grab your tickets to join Joe for the show that proves a pair of shoes really can change your life.