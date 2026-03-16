House of Oz Reveals 2026 Purse Prize Shortlist

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In partnership with the Adelaide Fringe, House of Oz has revealed the five exceptional productions shortlisted for the prestigious 2026 House of Oz Purse Prize. Designed to give Australian artists a launchpad at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this initiative has become one of the most influential career-accelerating platforms in Australia, offering performers an amazing, supported opportunity to bring their work to the Edinburgh stage and beyond.

This year's shortlist highlights a daring and diverse selection of productions that push boundaries, spark conversation and celebrate the ingenuity and vitality of Australian performing arts:

Fuccbois: Live in Concert is a glitzy, camp and hilarious pop extravaganza starring the world's biggest boyband you have never heard of. Brendan, Brandon, Tyler and, also, Brendan have sold more tickets and broken more hearts than anyone, but now they are saying goodbye to their frosted tips forever. With their record label demanding one final show, they battle through their back catalogue while their personal and professional rivalries threaten to derail the performance. From ARIA award-winning writer Bridie Connell, this comedy-boyband spectacular is a brilliantly irreverent satire of toxic dating culture and, most importantly, the music is absolutely banging.

How Not to Make It in America, by Emily Steel, is a masterful feat of storytelling set in 2001. It follows a naive young Australian actor chasing his dreams in New York but 9/11, heartbreak and an expiring visa turn his world upside down. A kaleidoscope of memory, pain and humour, the show asks what you do when your dreams collapse around you. Marking 25 years since September 11th, this funny, moving, one-man show is inspired by Emily Steel's real-life experiences. James Smith transforms into 28 distinct characters in a performance that will make you hold your breath in hope.

I Can Have a Dark Side Too is a one-man black comedy that dives into trauma, memory and the dark humour lurking beneath a cheerful facade. It follows Ray, a children's entertainer whose sunny exterior begins to crack after a personal tragedy. Confiding in his puppet, Emmett, Ray is pushed to confront his dark side, unravelling a hidden past that even his mother's ‘Ray of sunshine' cannot disguise. As the lines between present and memory blur, the show navigates grief and guilt, asking whether Ray can face the truth while keeping it together for the children.

Tilly Oddy-Black - Tilly Does A Show sees Tilly Oddy-Black bring her online world to the stage for the first time. Known for her mix of endearing and awful characters, Tilly's debut live show is all about trying to put on a show. That's what the people want after all...right?! Best known for her wide array of popular characters and sketches. Tilly Oddy-Black is an accomplished comedy content creator, actress and writer.

Man Sings The Same Song Over And Over Again For An Hour sees award winning comedian Conk take to the stage and sing the same song over and over again on repeat for an entire hour. But, which song will he sing? You'll have to come and find out. Equal parts comedy and live art experiment, what begins as a simple musical premise of singing the same hit song over and over again spirals into a hilarious feat of absurdity.

Each of these productions has captivated audiences with their artistry, compelling narratives, and innovative performances. The House of Oz Purse Prize is designed to open global doors for Australian artists, providing international exposure, industry connections, and opportunities for long-term touring success.

The shortlist for the 2025 House of Oz Purse Prize featured an outstanding selection of Australian productions that received rave reviews at the Fringe and won multiple awards, each showcasing bold storytelling and exceptional artistry. The five shortlisted works were NIUSIA by Beth Paterson, Skinny by Michelle Pearson, Meatfolk by Samwise Hemmings, FLICK by Madelaine Nunn, and Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence by Crash Theatre Company. The latter two won the prize, securing the essential funding needed to bring their hit shows to the Fringe.

Now in its third year, the partnership between House of Oz and Adelaide Fringe continues to strengthen pathways for Australian artists to reach international audiences. The productions selected from this year's shortlist will be announced soon and will go on to represent Australia at the world's largest arts festival, Edinburgh Fringe in 2026.