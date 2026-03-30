HEARTSTOPPER's Tobie Donovan Joins Fundraiser at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

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One of the stars of hit Netflix series Heartstopper has completed the cast of a fundraising concert performance at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Tobie Donovan will join host Jemma Redgrave and a cast of SJT favourites in the one-off concert performance of Honk!, Stiles & Drewe's award-winning adaptation of The Ugly Duckling. The performance is at 2.30pm on Sunday 12 April, and will raise funds for the theatre.

Tobie and Jemma will be joined on stage by Annie Kirkman, Alyce Liburd, Carl Patrick, Sarah Pearman, Georgie Samuels and Simon Slater. The Director and Musical Director is Alex Weatherhill, who will also accompany on the piano throughout the show; Chantell Walker is the Associate Director.

In the spring of 1996, the Stephen Joseph Theatre moved from Westwood into Scarborough's iconic Art Deco Odeon, beginning a remarkable chapter in the theatre's history.

Honk! premiered here in 1997, since then achieving phenomenal international success, with over 8,000 productions worldwide and winning the 2000 Olivier Award for Best Musical. Based on The Ugly Duckling, it remains one of theatre's most celebrated and enduring shows, warming hearts across the globe with its universal story of difference, resilience and belonging.

All proceeds from this event will support the SJT's New Work Fund, helping develop brand-new productions and nurture emerging talent. The SJT is a Registered Charity (253606), and every ticket purchased directly supports the future of creative work on our stages.

Honk! can be seen at the SJT at 2.30pm on Sunday 12 April. Tickets, priced at £25 are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.