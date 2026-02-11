Frances Barber to Star in THE PSYCHIC's World Premiere at York Theatre Royal

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

York Theatre Royal has announced Frances Barber will star as Rosa in the world premiere of The Psychic, a new play by writing duo Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman. After the international success of Ghost Stories, the pair bring their latest dark thriller to York Theatre Royal on 6 May 2026, with previews from 29 April 2026, and running until 23 May 2026. Jeremy Dyson previously worked with Barber on his BAFTA-nominated drama series Funland and the Rose d'Or-winning comedy series Psychobitches.

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman's twisty new thriller follows TV psychic Sheila Gold and is brought to the stage by a creative team including Rae Smith (Designer), Chris Fisher (Illusions Designer), Zoe Spurr (Lighting Designer), Nick Manning (Sound Designer), and Arthur Carrington CDG (Casting Director).

Creators Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, said, “We're absolutely thrilled to be working with Frances again who is an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind talent. After working together on Funland and Psychobitches, we can't wait to see her bring Rosa to life in this haunting new play.” Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Popular TV psychic Sheila Gold loses a high-profile court case, which brands her a charlatan. It costs her not only her reputation, but a fortune in legal fees. When a wealthy couple ask Sheila to conduct a séance to attempt to make contact with their late child, Sheila senses an opportunity to bleed them for money. What follows makes her question everything she's ever believed and leads her on a journey into the darkest corners of her life.



This twisted new thriller from the creators of the international smash hit Ghost Stories, brings thrills, laughs and shocks back to the stage - in the world Premiere of this electrifying and unmissable play.