First Wave of Tutors Revealed for Belfast Tradfest Summer School 2026

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This summer, Belfast TradFest will once again transform the streets and venues of Belfast - a proud UNESCO City of Music - with the sights and sounds of world-class traditional music, song, and dance. Now entering its 8th edition, the festival continues to grow as one of the most exciting celebrations of traditional arts in Ireland and beyond.

At the heart of this eight-day celebration is the Belfast TradFest Summer School of Traditional Music, Ireland’s fastest-growing summer school of its kind. Delivered in partnership with Ulster University, the Summer School offers an immersive and dynamic programme for musicians, singers, and dancers of all levels.

Belfast TradFest is delighted to announce the first wave of tutors for 2026, featuring an exceptional line-up of leading artists from across the traditional music world. Including:

Michael McGoldrick from Manchester is one of the most influential flute and uilleann pipe players of his generation, known for his work with Lúnasa, Capercaillie and Mark Knopfler.

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh – acclaimed traditional singer and broadcaster, celebrated for her rich interpretation of Irish-language song; presenter of RTÉ Radio 1’s Folk on One and a recipient of the prestigious TG4 Gradam Ceoil award.

Bríd Harper – master Donegal fiddler and All-Ireland champion, widely admired for her powerful, deeply rooted traditional style.

Piaras Ó Lorcáin – Rising star of traditional song from South Armagh, a member of Blath na hÓige.

Joanie Madden – Grammy-winning US flute and whistle player and leader of Cherish the Ladies, one of the most prominent ambassadors of Irish music worldwide.

Mary Bergin – legendary tin whistle player and TG4 Gradam Ceoil Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Irish traditional music.

Sylvain Barou – internationally renowned Breton multi-instrumentalist, celebrated for his mastery of flute, uilleann pipes and innovative cross-cultural collaborations.

Seamie O’Dowd – versatile musician, singer and composer from Sligo, acclaimed for his distinctive guitar style and collaborations with artists including Dervish and Steve Wickham.

Oisín MacDiarmada – renowned Sligo fiddler and founding member of Téada, internationally celebrated for his expressive playing and deep knowledge of traditional repertoire.

Ailis Sutherland – acclaimed Scottish smallpiper, known for her vibrant, contemporary approach to traditional music and as a member of the award-winning band Heisk.

Caitlín Nic Gabhann – award-winning concertina player and dancer from County Meath, recognised for her dynamic performances.

The Summer School offers participants a week of masterclasses, workshops, sessions, and performances led by some of the most internationally respected and celebrated traditional artists.