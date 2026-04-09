Bristol Community College Theatre Will Present TARTUFFE in Hybrid Production This April

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Bristol Community College's Theatre program will present Moliere's comedy Tartuffe in a new hybrid production featuring professional artists, students and community performers. The production will be held April 9-11, and April 16-18, 2026, at 7 p.m., in the Jackson Arts Center Theatre (H building), on the Bristol Fall River Campus.

A timeless satire, Tartuffe follows Orgon, a wealthy patriarch who falls under the spell of a charismatic religious impostor. As Tartuffe insinuates himself into the household - threatening marriages, finances, and moral order - Orgon's family attempts to reveal the truth before it's too late. Through escalating farce and comic turns, the play exposes our enduring vulnerability to hypocrisy disguised as virtue. First performed in 1664 under the reign of Louis XIV, Tartuffe was initially banned from public performance due to its controversial subject matter. Molière's final revised version that survives today - presented in this production - remains one of the great works of Western comedy and social satire.

This production is a pay as you wish format. The suggested price is $20 per ticket.

This special hybrid production exemplifies the Bristol Theatre program's commitment to experiential learning, collaboration, and community engagement. By bringing together seasoned professionals, alongside students and community performers, Tartuffe offers audiences both an exceptional theatre experience and a model of inclusive, practice-based education.

Bristol Community College's Theatre program is an Associate in Arts in liberal arts & sciences program that provides hands-on training and experience, allowing students to learn and refine their craft as they perform. Students can transfer to a four-year institution or seek work in the performing arts.

About Bristol Community College

Bristol Community College (Bristol) has core values rooted in student success and lifelong learning. For more than 50 years, Bristol has served as a leading resource for education and workforce development in the region including locations in Attleboro, Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton and Online.

The college offers 117 career and transfer programs, along with flexible online offerings that lead to an associate degree, a career-ready certificate, or the ability to transfer to baccalaureate colleges throughout the state and country. Bristol's Business Solutions & Partnerships provides customized training for businesses and the community. Bristol's National Offshore Wind Institute (NOWI) is a state-of-the-art training facility, offering globally recognized training and certifications for the emerging offshore wind industry. The college also strives to put the needs of learners first with support services and career advancement opportunities that lead to student success by reducing barriers to educational access.

The college is one of the largest employers in the region and is dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment with a rich diversity of beliefs, cultures, languages, abilities and lifestyles. Bristol is a public community college accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).