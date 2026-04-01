Birmingham Hippodrome Partners With In Good Company To Boost Support For Regional Artists

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Birmingham Hippodrome and leading Midlands artist development organisation, In Good Company, have announced a new partnership, to strengthen connections and support for artists across the East and West Midlands.

Birmingham Hippodrome joins an established consortium of partner organisations including Derby Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse, Royal & Derngate, Lincoln Arts Centre and Y Theatre Leicester . The partnership reflects both In Good Company's and Birmingham Hippodrome's commitment to supporting artists at every stage of their career across the region.

Sophia Griffin, Head of New Work and Artist Development at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We're incredibly proud to have partnered with In Good Company and join a collective of Midlands-based organisations that are leading the way with artist development. This partnership greatly supports the Hippodrome's aims in raising the profile of Midlands made work and championing artists at all stages of their career; we look forward to collaborating with the partners to strengthen our offering.”

Jen Sullivan, Executive Producer of In Good Company said: “We have sought new partnerships in the West to reflect the reality of the artist support we deliver for freelancers across the whole Midlands region. We approached Birmingham Hippodrome because artists told us, again and again, how much they valued the organisation and the support it offers. Combined with the fact that so many of the artists we already work with call the Hippodrome home, the partnership felt not both natural and necessary.

“This is a really exciting moment for In Good Company - It means we can better serve the freelance artist workforce, and Birmingham Hippodrome is exactly the kind of ambitious, artist-centred organisation we want alongside us.”

The new partnership strengthens the wider region as In Good Company continues to build the infrastructure for artist development across the Midlands, with further national activity planned for 2026.

More on Birmingham Hippodrome Recent Articles Birmingham Hippodrome Partners With In Good Company To Boost Support For Regional Artists 4/1/2026