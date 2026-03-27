BLUEY'S BIG PLAY to Return to London This Summer at Wimbledon New Theatre

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Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad continue their tour of the UK and Ireland in the Olivier Award-nominated live stage show Bluey's Big Play. Following a festive-season run in the capital, the show is set to return to London this summer, with a run at Wimbledon New Theatre from 30 July to 2 August 2026. With puppets and original voices from the beloved TV series - including Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti as Dad and Mum - this theatrical adaptation of the multiple Emmy Award-winning children's television series produced by Ludo Studio is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family.

Based on an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and featuring music by series composer Joff Bush, the hit stage show has captivated audiences of all ages across the world, with the much-loved character Bluey and her Mum, Dad and little sister Bingo delighting fans with an unforgettable live theatrical experience.

When Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. This is Bluey, For Real Life.

Ben Hatton, Senior Vice President, Arts & Entertainment at Cuffe and Taylor said “Once again Bluey fans are filling auditoriums across the UK and Ireland to see Bluey in real life. Following a hugely popular festive season in London we are delighted to be bringing Bluey and her family back to Wimbledon as part of this tour, so that even more audiences can experience the magic on stage”

Tickets for Wimbledon New Theatre will go on presale for members on 26 March and on General sale on 27 March at atgtickets.com/Wimbledon. For full information on the tour of Blueys Big Play visit blueylive.com

Tour Dates

Grand Opera House York

19–22 March 2026 — www.atgtickets.com/york

Sunderland Empire

25–29 March 2026 — www.atgtickets.com/sunderland

Leicester Curve

2–5 April 2026 — www.curveonline.co.uk

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

8–12 April 2026 — www.southendtheatres.co.uk

Marlowe Theatre Canterbury

15–19 April 2026 — www.marlowetheatre.com

Belfast Waterfront Hall

23–26 April 2026 — www.waterfront.co.uk

Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff

7–10 May 2026 — www.wmc.org.uk

Sheffield Lyceum

14–16 May 2026 — www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Lowry, Salford

22–31 May 2026 — www.thelowry.com

Venue Cymru

12–14 June 2026 — www.venuecymru.co.uk

Edinburgh Playhouse

18–21 June 2026 — www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

3–5 July 2026 — www.mandsbankarena.com

Brighton Centre

10–12 July 2026 — www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

16–19 July 2026 — www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Wolverhampton Grand

23–26 July 2026 — www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Wimbledon New Theatre

30 July–2 August 2026 — www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon

New date

Bournemouth Pavilion

6–9 August 2026 — www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

Bristol Beacon

13–16 August 2026 — www.bristolbeacon.org

Dublin 3Olympia

20–30 August 2026 — www.3olympia.ie

Wimbledon New Theatre

20–30 August 2026 — www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon