Applications Open For Making Moves 2026/27 and Choreographers Revealed

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Sadler's Wells has announced that the digital toolkits for the fourth year of its Making Moves programme will be created by choreographer James Cousins, Creative Director of Uchenna Dance Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu, Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Akram Khan and Liv Lorent Artistic Director of Sadler's Wells National Associate Company balletLORENT.

Since September 2023, Sadler's Wells' Making Moves programme has engaged nearly 2000 young people from 143 youth and school groups across the country, inspiring them to develop their own choreographic works. The programme provides participating groups with digital toolkits produced by professional dance artists connected with Sadler's Wells and Continued Professional Development opportunities for group leaders to directly engage with these choreographers. Participants will also get the chance to take part in choreographic workshops and perform their works in regional venues across the country.



The toolkits include a theme, suggested music, sources of inspiration such as poetry or visual art, and creative ideas for generating movement. Applications will open for the fourth year of the programme, via the Making Moves webpage on Monday 13 April, the closing date is Sunday 31 May: https://www.sadlerswells.com/take-part/making-moves-2026-27



For the 2025/26 edition of the programme, Sadler's Wells has hosted regional platforms across the academic year for participating groups to share their new choreographic creations at venues around the country. These regional platforms have just concluded and took place in Sadler's Wells in London, Lowry in Manchester, 1532 Performing Arts Centre in Bristol, DanceEast in Ipswich, Midlands Arts Centre in Birmingham and Riley Theatre in Leeds.



Joce Giles, Director of Learning & Engagement, said “We're so thrilled to be working with James, Vicki, Akram and Liv for this upcoming year of Making Moves and have all of their unique styles represented within the toolkits for schools and youth groups to learn from. To be able to directly connect young people with these international choreographers' work is incredibly special. After the amazing groups we've seen during the regional platforms this year, we're eagerly anticipating meeting more groups from across England and to see their creative choreographic journeys develop through the programme.”

More on Sadler's Wells Recent Articles Applications Open For Making Moves 2026/27 and Choreographers Revealed 4/1/2026