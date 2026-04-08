Amar Chadha-Patel Will Make Stage Debut In The World Premiere of Titas Halder’s FOAL

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Amar Chadha-Patel will make his professional stage debut in the world premiere of Foal by Associate Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse, Titas Halder at Finborough Theatre this May. Known for starring in the Netflix series The Decameron and Disney+ series Willow, Chadha-Patel will be directed by Annie Kershaw in this one-man production. This urgent new play opens on 8 May, with previews from 5 May and runs until 30 May.

The creative team is completed by Cara Evans (Set and Costume Design), Pierre Flasse (Composer and Sound Design), Rajiv Pattani (Lighting Design) and Becky Paris CDG (Casting Consultant).

A.K. wants to escape the Island. Live a good life. But the sea draws you back. When a dreadful secret comes to light, A.K. returns to his home town to confront the shadows of his childhood and put right a terrible wrong. The thing is, he's worried about the other version of himself, the one who lives inside his ribcage.

An exhilarating fever dream, Foal is a revenge thriller set in the era of the sony walkman; a lyrical, urgent new play about masculinity, compassion, and retribution.

Amar Chadha-Patel plays A.K marking his professional stage debut. His television credits include Love, Death & Robots, William Tell, The Decameron, Fifteen-Love, Slip, Willow, The Wheel of Time, Sex Education, The Third Day, Flack, The Windsors, Year of the Rabbit and Beecham House; and for film, William Tell, The Creator, True Love, Dashcam, House Hack, Aladdin, Doom: Annihilation, Army of One, It's a Wonderful Afterlife and Bhaji on the Beach. He also starred in Motor City which premiered at Venice International Film Festival last year.

Titas Halder is a writer and director working across theatre, film and music. He is currently Associate Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse. As a writer he trained on the Royal Court Theatre Young Writers' Programme.

Halder's first two plays saw him nominated for Best Writer at the inaugural Stage Debut Awards; his next play The Basement was a finalist for the Verity Bargate Award. His writing credits include Replica (National Theatre Connections, Länk Festival Riksteatern), Escape the Scaffold (Theatre 503 and The Other Room) and Run the Beast Down (Finborough Theatre, Marlowe Theatre, Strawdog Theatre Chicago). He was part of BBC Voices 2024 and is currently writing his first feature film for Storyteller.

As a director, his work includes The Lemon Table - co-directed with Michael Grandage (Salisbury Playhouse, UK tour), A Boy and His Soul (Kiln Theatre) and The Dance of Death (Donmar Trafalgar). He will also be directing the upcoming production of King Lear at Sheffield Theatres. Halder also performs and records as musical artist Titas and the Fox.

Annie Kershaw's directing credits include Educating Rita, Hedda Gabler (Reading Rep Theatre), Private View (Soho Theatre) and Girl in the Machine and Light (Young Vic). Her Associate/ Assistant directing credits include Juniper Blood (Donmar Warehouse), Best of Enemies (Noël Coward Theatre, Young Vic), Jekyll & Hyde, Dorian (Reading Rep Theatre) and Henry II (Rabble Theatre).

Kershaw was previously the Carne Deputy Director at Jermyn Street Theatre. She won the Young Vic's 2024 Genesis Future Director's Award for which she directed Girl in the Machine. In 2025, she was shortlisted for the Arts Foundation Futures Award.