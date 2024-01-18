Rosanne Cash Will Perform at Tulsa PAC Next Month

The performance is set for February 2, 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
ANNIE Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month Photo 3 ANNIE Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month
CHOIR BOY Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month Photo 4 CHOIR BOY Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

Rosanne Cash Will Perform at Tulsa PAC Next Month

Rosanne Cash will perform at Tulsa PAC next month. The performance is set for February 2, 2024.

Guitar in hand, Rosanne Cash weaves stories of her fascinating life, her remarkable career in Americana and country music, and the challenges that lie ahead. She honed her craft traveling with her father, Johnny and has been one of the most compelling figures in popular music for over thirty years.

A 4-time Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter, she is also an activist, philanthropist and author of Composed: A Memoir, a book described by the Chicago Tribune as “one of the best accounts of an American life you will likely ever read.” Rosanne Cash is one of music’s greatest advocates as she challenges industry leaders to preserve the rights critical for musicians and artists of all disciplines to thrive.




RELATED STORIES - Tulsa

1
CHOIR BOY Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month Photo
CHOIR BOY Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

Choir Boy comes to Tulsa PAC this month, presented by World Stage Theatre Company. Performances will run January 26 - February 4.

2
ANNIE Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month Photo
ANNIE Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

ANNIE will be presented by Theatre Tulsa at Tulsa PAC beginning this month. Performances run January 19 - February 4, 2024.

3
HAIRSPRAY at Tulsa Performing Arts Center Photo
HAIRSPRAY at Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Special Offer: HAIRSPRAY comes to Tulsa, Jan 2-7

4
HAIRSPRAY Comes to Tulsa PAC in January Photo
HAIRSPRAY Comes to Tulsa PAC in January

Hairspray is coming to Tulsa PAC next month. Performances will run January 2-7, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

CHOIR BOY Comes to Tulsa PAC This MonthCHOIR BOY Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month
ANNIE Comes to Tulsa PAC This MonthANNIE Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month
HAIRSPRAY Comes to Tulsa PAC in JanuaryHAIRSPRAY Comes to Tulsa PAC in January
KIDS JUST BE SAYING STUFF Comes to World Stage This MonthKIDS JUST BE SAYING STUFF Comes to World Stage This Month

Videos

Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Tulsa SHOWS
Mean Girls in Tulsa Mean Girls
Bartlesville Community Center [Foster Performing Arts Hall] (2/01-2/01)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Tulsa To Kill a Mockingbird
Tulsa Performing Arts Center [Chapman Music Hall] (3/26-3/31)
Come From Away in Tulsa Come From Away
Bartlesville Community Center [Foster Performing Arts Hall] (6/28-6/28)
The Cher Show in Tulsa The Cher Show
Bartlesville Community Center [Foster Performing Arts Hall] (4/09-4/09)
My Fair Lady in Tulsa My Fair Lady
Tulsa Performing Arts Center [Chapman Music Hall] (2/27-3/03)
Hairspray in Tulsa Hairspray
Bartlesville Community Center [Foster Performing Arts Hall] (2/20-2/20)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Tulsa Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Tulsa Performing Arts Center [Chapman Music Hall] (2/24-2/25)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Tulsa Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Tulsa Performing Arts Center [Chapman Music Hall] (5/14-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You