Rosanne Cash will perform at Tulsa PAC next month. The performance is set for February 2, 2024.

Guitar in hand, Rosanne Cash weaves stories of her fascinating life, her remarkable career in Americana and country music, and the challenges that lie ahead. She honed her craft traveling with her father, Johnny and has been one of the most compelling figures in popular music for over thirty years.

A 4-time Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter, she is also an activist, philanthropist and author of Composed: A Memoir, a book described by the Chicago Tribune as “one of the best accounts of an American life you will likely ever read.” Rosanne Cash is one of music’s greatest advocates as she challenges industry leaders to preserve the rights critical for musicians and artists of all disciplines to thrive.