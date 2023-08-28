MAKING GOD LAUGH Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company

Performances run September 8th - 24th.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

3rd Act has announced the cast of its first Mainstage production of Season 5 - Making God Laugh. Making God Laugh follows one typical American family over the course of thirty years' worth of holidays. Starting in 1980, Ruthie and Bill's grown children -- a priest, an aspiring actress, and a former football star -- all return home, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives. The empty-nester parents contend with their own changes, too, as old family rituals are trotted out and ancient tensions flare up. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations.

Content Advisory: All characters witness and interact with subject matter related to memory loss similar to dementia.

CAST

Ruthie | Carol McDonald

Bill | Grant Brittan

Thomas | Ken Chambers

Maddie | Maddie Wall

Richard | Lucas Schrantz

Director: Don Taylor

Assistant Director: Rachel Morgan

Stage Manager: Marissa Flores

DATES

September 8th will be Pay What You Can Opening Night, followed by performances September 9th - 24th.

Tickets go on sale August 28th.



