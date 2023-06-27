Eighth Annual Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp is Coming to Broken Arrow

It's time once again for a bright light to shine on Broken Arrow as Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth returns to town-along with some of her Broadway buddies-for the eighth annual Broadway Bootcamp, coming to the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center July 19 to 29.

"Auditions from all over the world have poured in from incredible students who are looking to expand their performing arts talents with some of the most renowned theatrical experts from across the nation," said Kim Vento, director of the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. "Each year, the camp just gets bigger and better, and this year will be no exception. We have campers attending from 21 states and 5 countries."

From being virtual only just a few short years ago to being filmed for a future streaming series last year, the camp has continued to grow and change over its near decade run, all under the leadership and passionate advocacy of Ms. Chenoweth, who's heart for arts education is unsurpassed.

"Giving back to the community is a privilege and I feel most fortunate to be able to support educational and artistic opportunities in Broken Arrow," she said.

The camp offers outreach classes available to anyone who registers. These include a theatre tech class with Matt Berman July 21, an educator's forum July 25, and a parent forum with Jerry and Junie Chenoweth July 26. Visit Click Here for times and registration information.

The two-week camp concludes with the annual Kristi Awards on July 29, an energetic showcase where students from the camp display their talents alongside receiving recognition from their instructors. The free ticketed event is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m.

This year's camp faculty is filled dozens of industry professionals and Broadway veterans, including co-directors Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Lara Teeter, Faith Prince, Michael Orland, Celeste Simone, Tyler Hanes, Kevin Chamberlain, Elizabeth Teeter, Zak Barnett and more.

"With such an incomparable staff and a camp full of visionary and eager students, it's the perfect combination of talent, drive and passion to create an atmosphere of respect, learning and excitement from both the kids and the faculty," said Vento. "Everyone who participates in the camp leaves a changed person-for the better."

For more information, please visit Click Here or contact Vento at 918-259-5778.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.